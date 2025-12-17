Healing from the Written Word: How Osvaldo C. Amador’s Novel Refocused the Loss and Prejudice of His Past

Author Osvaldo Amador.

Some write to catalog an idea they can’t get out of their head. Others write to push forth a thought they think the world needs to hear.

For Osvaldo Calixto Amador , whose novel, “ To Kill a Cockroach ,” has garnered rave reviews and accolades since its release late last year, the act of writing was something more visceral and vital.

To him, it was an act of healing.

“It was an incredible therapy,” said Amador. “Because this was when I started to really love myself. It took all this time because when I saw it, my life in print in front of me … I felt released.”

“To Kill a Cockroach” is structured as a memoir of Amador’s life to date. A visual artist, a proud son of Cuban immigrants fleeing the Communist regime in the 1960s, and a gay man, Amador had a wealth of raw material to work with. But it was the death of his mother, a matriarch whose strength and resolve allowed for his life in Miami, Florida, that pushed his output forward.

“I’ve been a painter since I was a little kid. And my mom passed away four and a half years ago, when the idea of the book started to come to me because I couldn’t paint. I couldn’t paint a square box. I just couldn’t paint. I was grieving,” said Amador.

“I didn’t think at all about publishing. I’m just going to sit every day in front of the same desk, and I’m going to start writing. And I wrote. And the more I wrote, the more I healed. And the more I healed, the more love and compassion I have been able to feel for all of humanity.”

The catharsis of the memoir stems from Amador’s deep respect and sensitivity towards all things, an empathy that flows from the page. His musings on a single person’s place in nature – and the points that we all share – offer a universality for any reader.

Amador’s written work also draws largely from his childhood, adolescence and young adulthood, coming of age during the 1980s AIDS epidemic and feeling the trauma and loss as the disease ravaged his community. Moreover, he grappled with the duality of being a Cuban immigrant and gay in a society that he describes as openly hostile to homosexuality of any kind.

He is heavily influenced by the work of Harper Lee. His novel’s title is, of course, borrowed from her seminal “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and Amador found inspiration not just from the masterful use of symbology and careful prose but also from Lee’s dissection of trauma, prejudice and innocence lost.

“This woman, she knew something,” Amador recalled. “The more I read [To Kill a Mockingbird], … I felt such a connection to all the characters. I also understood for the first time as a mature man the courage that it took for her to write this book.”

That said, the name of Amador’s work goes beyond being a reference. It’s derived from something much different than a classic title of U.S. literature, he said. “I heard all my life in the Spanish language that being gay was no better than a roach. You could kill a gay person, and you would probably be doing the world a favor.”

This hateful phrase became a rallying cry for Amador, as he explored a deep connectivity he had towards the world, his primal fear and disgust of the cockroach insect itself, and the intersectionality between ignorance, hate, forgiveness, self-love and acceptance. These philosophical threads bind “To Kill a Cockroach” together, leading USA Today to call Amador “a rare figure in today’s art world.”

For Amador, his main thrust is to spread a message of self-love, especially as he sees the world in a state of flux, with some of the fear and ignorance he experienced when he was young drummed up again to support dubious causes and create worse outcomes for those who are already at risk.

“These are people with feelings and lives and complexities. If we could all just pause the world – just stop it for a minute, and pause and look at what we’re doing,” he said.

Ultimately, both the author and “To Kill a Cockroach” espouse a careful and nuanced optimism borne of considering the modern human experience, as well as a hopefulness cutting through years of trauma and melancholy. Similar to the author’s journey, the memoir doesn’t offer any quick fixes, instead suggesting we are all of us working step by step towards more connectivity.

“We may never get it exactly right, but we can get it better,” Amador concluded.

