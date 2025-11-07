‘Pawp’ Up With Your Pet, Then Clean Up with Roborock

The world-renowned Roborock lineup is bringing a fun and pet-friendly popup to Orange County

If you’re a pet owner, you likely already know Roborock; they’re an innovative 10-year-old company making automated and standard vacuum cleaners with four-legged housemates in mind. By combining cutting-edge cleaning technology with Southen California’s local lifestyle and culture, Roborock is well positioned to become a trusted partner for modern pet-loving families.

But the company is doing something equally innovative right here in Southern California this fall that will both delight cat and dog owners and the local community and economy: An Orange County pop up event for both people and their pets.

The so-called “Pawp Up,” which will take place from Nov. 7-9 at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island, is set to feature interactive moments and playful design, the event celebrates the joy of living with pets while ensuring that every home stays beautifully clean. Consumers can experience firsthand the features of Roborock’s product line, all with a furry flair – pets are welcome, and there will even be a “Cover Pup” audition to put rover on the center stage side-by-side with the design-minded and wide array of Roborock products.

If you’ve ever wanted to meet your favorite furry follow in person, you’ll also have a chance: Both @imbluethesiberian and @maui_thegoldenpup social fan favorites will be in attendance to charm audiences and receive “good boy” pets.

And even if your dog isn’t named the next major pet influencer, they can feel like it – the Cover Pup session offers a magazine-style photoshoot for every pet as a keepsake for proud owners. Bonus: Share your canine centerfold shoot online and you can win any number of prizes.

While it’s all fun and games (of fetch) at the Pawp Up, a sizable impact to the local economy is also quietly taking a place at this activation: The brand and its worldwide reach are bringing a community-driven event to O.C., and giving business a boost by highlighting and partnering with small local businesses, including groomers and pet stores – attendees at the pop up can even win gift cards for those businesses courtesy of Roborock.

What’s behind the company’s meteoric rise over the last decade, especially in the crowded space of home cleaning?

While it seems like a crowded market for vacuum cleaners, automated cleaners and wet-dry vacs, savvy consumers are noticing that the offerings from many companies can give less-than-satisfactory results, even if they claim to be specifically for pets. And while people love their companions, loving the mess they leave behind isn’t as easy – the company took this directly into mind from the planning stages forward to ensure that these specialized devices were addressing issues specific for pet owners, from hair to an errant toy.

Founded in 2014, the company has led innovation in robotic, cordless and wet/dry vacuums, all purpose built to solve real-world problems, rather than just be copies of decades old tech in a new package. Their commitment to innovation has led the company to a No. 1 ranking in robotic vacuums in the U.S., Germany and Scandinavia in 2021, but the innovation didn’t stop there.

From their signature F25 Ultra Wet/Dry Vacuum, which features both steam and hot water cleaning to their latest automated (and AI-powered) Qrevo CurvX, the company offers a cleaning solution for any SoCal home.

The lineup even includes something consumers will find nowhere else: The Saros series, which in addition to all of the incredible Roborock features also has an automated arm to move a chew toy – or slipper being used as one – out of the way to ensure total cleaning.

The Pawp Up will feature this tech star power all across the activation, with several models in action, including:

The F25: The company’s signature wet/dry stick vacuum hosts a bevy of features including its aforementioned sanitizing steam and hot-water cleaning, an effortless 75-degree swivel to maneuver around almost anything and an auto detergent dispenser that can last up to a month without refill even with regular cleaning. The F25 Ultra harnesses the power of steam and hot water to easily clean stubborn dirt tracked in after a marathon fetch session.

The Qrevo CurvX: Roborock’s entry into automated vacuum tech may be small, but it’s powerful: From the company’s signature anti-tangle technology to 22,000-pascal suction motor, the mighty little device (only about 3 inches tall) can find messes in a home that you may have not known were even there. It’s also superpowered with tech, including AI-based object detection and voice assist, so pet owners feel free to give it a shout if there are messes that need cleaning. Best of all, it’s all packaged up in a beautifully designed chassis and dock that is less of an appliance and more “in-home sports car.”

The Saros series: No one knew a vacuum cleaner needed a hand until it had one. The Saros automated device has a retractable and fully articulated arm to gently move objects from its path – in the past, things that would either make it divert or get jammed up – and continue cleaning. Luckily, the Saros Z70’s robotic arm precisely removes obstacles like pet toys (or shoes being used as them), offering more complete and effortless home cleaning. The arm, which is also retractable to keep the machine slim: In fact, the Saros 10R is the slimmest Saros ever, at just 3.14 inches tall, but featuring all the app control and that incredibly useful arm to remove your pet’s stowed toy thought long gone.

In addition, Roborock is offering some incredible deals on these amazing products during the kickoff to the holiday season – if you’ve been thinking of picking up a new pet-friendly vacuum or the Pawp Up has convinced you, don’t miss this opportunity to save:

QR798 – $170 OFF at Best Buy

Deal Price: $459.99

Deal Period: Nov. 20 to Dec. 1

Q10 PF+ – $100 OFF at Target

Deal Price: $259.99

Deal Period: Nov. 20 to Dec. 1

Regardless of model, Roborock’s commitment to innovation is core to its business ethos: It’s led the company to a long list of accolades from consumer rankings to innovation lists over its decade of history.