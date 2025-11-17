SCE Launches Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program

The resilience of community members impacted by the Eaton Fire continues to inspire us, yet it’s difficult to witness the challenges they face.

To support eligible individuals and businesses, Southern California Edison has launched its Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program , a voluntary, fast and fair way to get financial assistance more quickly than lengthy, uncertain litigation.

The goal: Help eligible community members impacted by the Eaton Fire recover and rebuild faster.

Who is Eligible?

Owners and tenants (except those who rented for less than 30 days) of eligible properties.

Individuals who sustained physical injuries within the eligibility area (hospitalization or outpatient treatment between Jan. 7-15, 2025).

Personal representatives of estates for those who died before Jan. 31, 2025, as a result of physical injuries directly caused by the Eaton Fire.

Businesses that owned or occupied an eligible property.

How it works

The program is designed to be fast, fair and direct. We partnered with Kenneth R. Feinberg and Camille S. Biros – leaders in compensation fund design and administration – to help shape it. Over the past 35 years, they have worked to set up claims programs for some of history’s most notable events, including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The program also reflects input from over a dozen listening sessions and more than a thousand voices.

With their input, we have created an equitable program.

Through Fast Pay, claimants will receive a settlement offer within 90 days of a substantially complete submission. Payments will be made within 30 days after all conditions have been satisfied in the settlement agreement, including SCE’s receipt of it — signed and notarized. If a claim’s complexity requires analysis beyond the streamlined documentation required in the initial claim form, a Detailed Review will be available.

This program is entirely voluntary, and there is no obligation to accept an offer. The streamlined application and documentation requirements allow for participation without legal counsel. For those represented by an attorney, the attorney must submit the claim on their behalf.

What is covered?

The comprehensive program includes owner and tenant claims for total and partial structure loss, commercial property loss, business interruption, non-burn damage (such as smoke, soot or ash), physical injury and loss of life. Compensation includes:

Economic Loss: Property damage, personal property, loss of use, business interruption, physical injury, death.

Property damage, personal property, loss of use, business interruption, physical injury, death. Non-Economic Loss: Non-economic damages are intended to compensate individual claimants for personal impacts not financial in nature.

Non-economic damages are intended to compensate individual claimants for personal impacts not financial in nature. Attorneys’ Fees: 10% of net damages (not including the Direct Claim Premium) for claimants represented by counsel at the time they submit the claim form.



When creating the program, we looked for ways to make it quicker and more certain than litigation, which could take years. We are also introducing an additional form of compensation not available through litigation: a Direct Claim Premium.

SCE will add a Direct Claim Premium to each claimant group’s offer. This premium is in addition to the other compensation components that are part of the offer. For example, resident homeowners who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire will receive an additional $200,000 per property on top of any other compensation. This is only available through the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program.

We live and work in these communities. We want them to get the help they need so we can recover and rebuild, together.

To submit a claim, visit sce.com/directclaims.