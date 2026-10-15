Bauducco® Chocottone® and SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Team Up for a Holiday Launch

Peanut butter and chocolate hardly need an introduction. What’s new is where they are meeting this season: inside a Bauducco® Chocottone® sweet loaf.

The SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Chocottone® is the first product from a collaboration between Bauducco®, one of the world’s largest producers of panettone, and the makers of SKIPPY® peanut butter. It will be available at major retailers across the U.S. starting in October, ahead of the traditional holiday rush, leaving time to share it and gift it.

A familiar pairing in a new format

The SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Chocottone® layers creamy SKIPPY® peanut butter with the airy, chocolatey crumb of The One and Only™ Chocottone®. The brands describe the result as a melt-together bite that feels familiar and new at once.

Seasonal food shoppers are always asking what comes next, and a combination this recognizable, in a format this unexpected, gives them something to talk about. The appeal pairs nostalgia with novelty: a flavor people already trust, in a form they have not tried.

Both brands have long histories. Bauducco® was founded in Brazil in 1952 by an Italian immigrant and now exports to more than 50 countries. It has done business in the United States for more than 20 years and holds an 86% value share of the U.S. panettone category. SKIPPY® peanut butter has been earning the loyalty of peanut butter fans since 1933, and Hormel Foods acquired the brand in 2013.

Ways to enjoy it

Breakfast is the easiest place to start. Slice the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Chocottone® sweet loaf and make it into French toast, then pour a cup of coffee or hot chocolate to go with it.

For dessert, cut the top off the sweet loaf and put ice cream inside, then bring it to the table for everyone to share.

A PB&J is another option. Use slices of the sweet loaf in place of bread, with SKIPPY® peanut butter and jelly.

The brands also position the sweet loaf as a gift.

What comes next

The Peanut Butter Chocottone® is the first chapter in a longer partnership, with more creations inspired by SKIPPY® products planned. Juliana Corá Bastos, Marketing, Trade Marketing & E-commerce Director for Bauducco International BU, said the collaboration combines “two globally recognized brands into something fresh and special” and that “this is just the beginning of what we have planned together.”

A Pistachio Chocottone®, described as a smooth, nutty take on the classic, rounds out the new lineup.

Where to find it

Peanut Butter Chocottone® and Pistachio Chocottone® will be available at major retailers beginning in October.