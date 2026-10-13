The 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey for International Patients (2026)

Turkey has become one of the first places people consider when researching hair restoration abroad. Istanbul, in particular, has a large number of clinics focused on international patients, modern hair transplant techniques and organized treatment packages.

But choosing a clinic is not as simple as searching for the lowest price. A good hair transplant plan should consider the donor area, the level of hair loss, future thinning, hairline shape and the number of grafts that can be used safely.

Patients comparing the best hair transplant options in Turkey will usually come across FUE, Sapphire FUE and DHI. While these techniques are widely available, the planning behind the procedure can differ from one clinic to another.

Top 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey at a Glance

Rank

Clinic

Main Focus

1

Cosmedica Clinic

FUE, DHI and Micro Sapphire DHI

2

Elithair

DHI and personalized hair restoration

3

Hairneva

Individual hair transplant planning

4

Estefavor

FUE and DHI

5

BUK Clinic

Personalized hair transplantation

6

Smile Hair Clinic

Sapphire FUE and DHI

7

Sapphire Hair Clinic

FUE, Sapphire FUE and DHI

8

Istanbul Care

Sapphire FUE, DHI and international packages

9

MedHair Clinic

Hair restoration in Istanbul

10

Dr. Yetkin Bayer Clinic

Long-standing hair transplant experience



1. Cosmedica Clinic

Based in Istanbul, the clinic is closely associated with Dr. Levent Acar and focuses heavily on modern FUE and DHI-based hair restoration. For patients researching hair transplant options in Turkey, Cosmedica stands out with its range of techniques and structured approach to treatment planning.

One of the clinic’s most recognizable treatments is Micro Sapphire DHI. The method combines sapphire blades with DHI implantation tools to provide greater control during the placement stage. Cosmedica also offers Sapphire FUE and other treatment plans based on the patient’s donor area, hair density and pattern of hair loss.

Dr. Levent Acar has worked in hair transplantation since 2007, according to Cosmedica. The clinic states that he and his medical team have carried out more than 20,000 hair transplants. This level of experience has helped Cosmedica become a familiar name among international patients comparing options in Turkey.

Another reason Cosmedica stands out is its structure for patients traveling from abroad. Current packages may include hotel accommodation, transfers, aftercare support and assistance during the stay in Istanbul. This can make the treatment journey easier to organize for patients traveling specifically for a hair transplant in Turkey.

2. Elithair

The clinic offers DHI hair transplantation as well as unshaven hair transplant and beard transplant options. Elithair also works with international patients and is located in the Beşiktaş area of Istanbul.

What makes Elithair worth comparing is the range of cases it addresses. Not every patient arrives with the same level of hair loss. Some mainly want to rebuild a receding hairline, while others need work across the frontal and mid-scalp areas.

A proper consultation should therefore come before any decision about graft numbers. The condition of the donor area remains just as important as the empty area that needs coverage.

3. Hairneva

Hairneva takes the third position on this list. The clinic is another option for patients who want to compare Istanbul hair transplant centers before choosing where to have their procedure.

A sensible hair transplant should not be designed around maximum graft extraction alone. The shape of the hairline, natural direction of existing hair and preservation of the donor area are equally important.

This becomes especially relevant for younger patients. Hair loss can continue after transplantation, so using too much of the donor supply during the first procedure may create problems later.

Hairneva is therefore included as an option for patients who want to evaluate a more case-focused approach alongside larger clinics in Istanbul.

4. EsteFavor

EsteFavor has been operating in Istanbul since 2014 and describes itself as a doctor-led center offering FUE and DHI procedures. The clinic also highlights international support and aftercare as part of its treatment journey.

FUE remains one of the most established approaches to modern hair transplantation. Individual follicular units are extracted from the donor area before being placed into thinning areas.

DHI uses an implantation pen during the placement stage and can offer detailed control over direction, angle and depth.

For patients comparing different clinics, EsteFavor offers the advantage of having both approaches available rather than pushing every patient toward one method.

5. BUK Clinic

BUK Clinic is another Istanbul hair restoration center included in this ranking. Its medical team includes Dr. Fatih Eroğlu, who graduated from Istanbul University Faculty of Medicine and works in hair transplantation and medical aesthetics.

BUK Clinic can be considered by patients who want a treatment plan built around their existing hair, donor area and level of thinning.

This type of planning matters because two people with a similar bald area may need very different approaches. One may have thick donor hair and strong density at the back of the scalp. Another may have a limited donor supply that needs to be managed more carefully.

For this reason, a good consultation should discuss more than just the total number of grafts.

6. Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic is one of the more established names on this list. It was founded in 2018 by Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan and Dr. Gökay Bilgin. The clinic states that it performs Sapphire FUE and DHI procedures under surgeon supervision and has completed more than 30,000 procedures since its founding.

The clinic offers several forms of hair transplantation, including Sapphire FUE, DHI, manual FUE, body hair transplant and unshaven options.

Smile Hair Clinic may appeal to patients who prefer a larger center with experience managing international cases. Its broad range of treatment options also makes it easier to compare different methods within the same clinic.

As always, the technique itself should not be the only deciding factor. Hairline planning and careful management of the donor area remain central to the final appearance.

7. Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Hair Clinic takes seventh place in this selection. The Istanbul clinic currently offers FUE, Sapphire FUE and DHI, with treatment planning based on donor area quality, hair loss pattern and graft requirements.

Its 2026 international packages are structured around both the procedure and the travel experience. Current packages can include hotel accommodation, VIP transfers, medication, PRP, an aftercare kit and extended follow-up support.

Sapphire Hair Clinic may be worth considering for patients who want package details to be clear before arriving in Turkey.

It also offers multiple implantation approaches, which can be useful because DHI and Sapphire FUE do not suit every case in exactly the same way.

8. Istanbul Care

Istanbul Care focuses strongly on international medical travel and offers FUE, Sapphire FUE and DHI hair transplant options in Istanbul. Its current international services combine treatment with items such as accommodation, transfers and post-treatment support.

The clinic is a practical option for people who prefer to organize most parts of their trip through one provider.

Istanbul Care also publishes information about the difference between Sapphire FUE and DHI, which can help patients understand why one technique might be suggested over another.

Its place in this ranking reflects both its range of techniques and its focus on people traveling to Turkey specifically for hair restoration.

9. MedHair Clinic

MedHair Clinic is another name patients may encounter when comparing hair transplant clinics in Istanbul.

As with any center, the most useful first step is a detailed assessment rather than requesting a price based only on a few basic details. The donor area should be examined together with the frontal area, crown and existing hair density.

Patients considering MedHair Clinic should also ask who carries out each stage of the procedure, which technique is being recommended and why that approach suits their hair loss.

These questions provide much more useful information than simply comparing advertised graft numbers.

10. Dr. Yetkin Bayer Clinic

Dr. Yetkin Bayer Clinic completes our list. Based in Istanbul, the clinic has a long history in hair restoration and serves patients from Turkey and abroad.

Its official website states that the clinic has completed more than 50,000 hair restoration procedures over a period of 25 years. It also provides online consultation, medical assessment and follow-up as part of the patient journey.

The clinic was founded by Dr. Yetkin Bayer and works with a medical team covering hair transplantation and other treatments.

For patients who value long-term experience, Dr. Yetkin Bayer Clinic remains a notable option when comparing established hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

What Makes a Good Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey?

Choosing the best clinic should begin with the donor area. Hair at the back and sides of the scalp is limited, so it must be used carefully. A clinic that promises an unusually high graft number without discussing donor density should be approached with caution.

Hairline design also deserves attention. A natural hairline usually follows facial proportions and existing hair direction rather than forming a perfectly straight line.

Patients should also ask which members of the medical team perform extraction, channel opening and implantation. The answer can vary considerably between clinics.

Aftercare matters as well. Swelling, scabbing and temporary shedding can occur during the recovery process. Clear instructions make the first days after the transplant easier to manage.

FUE vs DHI: Which Hair Transplant Technique Is Better?

There is no single method that is automatically better for every person.

FUE refers to the extraction of individual follicular units from the donor area. Sapphire FUE uses sapphire blades when creating recipient channels.

DHI uses an implanter pen during placement. This can provide detailed control over the depth, angle and direction of implanted follicles.

The right option depends on the treatment area, donor capacity, existing hair and desired density. A clinic should explain why a particular technique is being suggested rather than simply presenting one method as the best choice for everyone.

Why Is Turkey Popular for Hair Transplants?

Cost is certainly one reason, but it does not explain the whole picture.

Istanbul has developed a large medical tourism sector around hair restoration. Many clinics are used to working with patients who do not live in Turkey. As a result, airport transfers, hotel accommodation, translators and follow-up support are often organized as part of the treatment journey.

There is also considerable competition between clinics. Patients can compare different techniques, doctors, facilities and service levels before making a decision.

The wide choice is useful, but it also makes careful research more important.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a hair transplant cost in Turkey?

Prices vary according to the clinic, technique, treatment package and services included. Some clinics use fixed packages, while others prepare a quote after reviewing photographs and estimating the required graft number.

Is Turkey good for a hair transplant?

Turkey has become a major destination for hair transplantation, especially in Istanbul. Patients have access to a wide range of clinics, modern techniques and services designed for international visitors.

Is FUE or DHI better?

Neither method is automatically better. FUE and DHI involve different approaches during the procedure. The right choice depends on the donor area, size of the treatment area, existing hair and the goals of the patient.

How many grafts are needed for a hair transplant?

Graft requirements vary considerably. A smaller hairline procedure may need far fewer grafts than treatment covering the frontal area, mid-scalp and crown. A donor assessment is needed before setting a realistic graft plan.

When will transplanted hair start growing?

New growth usually becomes noticeable gradually after the first few months. Density continues to develop over time, and a hair transplant is generally judged over a much longer period rather than during the early recovery stage.

How should I choose between hair transplant clinics in Turkey?

Compare the medical team, donor assessment, hairline planning, techniques offered, before-and-after cases, aftercare and exactly what is included in the quoted price. Choosing a clinic only because it offers the cheapest package can overlook factors that matter more to the long-term result.