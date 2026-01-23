Top 5 Debt Settlement Companies for 2026: Comparing Options

High credit card balances and steep interest rates are pushing more people to consider debt settlement, but programs are not all the same.

American households are carrying some of the highest debt levels on record. In mid-2025, credit card balances passed $1.21 trillion , and the average cardholder owed more than $6,300 . With purchase APRs now averaging about 22% , many families find that even paying the minimum each month barely dents their balances. Rising delinquencies show how difficult it has become to keep up.

As more people look for help, debt settlement programs have gained attention. These companies negotiate with creditors to reduce the total amount owed on unsecured debts like credit cards or personal loans. While settlement can lower balances, it’s not without tradeoffs – credit scores can be affected, and taxes may apply on forgiven debt.

Not all companies in this space are equal. Some are accredited and have years of results to point to, while others operate in fewer states or lack clear disclosures. To make sense of the options, we compared leading debt settlement providers on accreditation, fees, availability, transparency and track record.

How We Ranked

We limited this list to companies that specialize in debt settlement – programs where negotiators work with creditors to reduce the total amount you owe on unsecured debts. Companies that only offer loans or credit counseling plans were not included.

The following factors guided our rankings:

Industry accreditation : Verified membership with groups such as the American Association for Debt Resolution (AADR) or the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) .

: Verified membership with groups such as the or the . Fee structure : Programs that follow FTC rules and charge no upfront fees, with costs collected only after a settlement is reached and a payment is made. Typical fees range from 15% to 25% of the enrolled debt.

: Programs that follow and charge no upfront fees, with costs collected only after a settlement is reached and a payment is made. Typical fees range from 15% to 25% of the enrolled debt. State availability : How many states the company serves. Some operate nearly nationwide, while others are more limited.

: How many states the company serves. Some operate nearly nationwide, while others are more limited. Minimum debt requirement : The lowest amount of unsecured debt required to enroll, often $7,500 or $10,000.

: The lowest amount of unsecured debt required to enroll, often $7,500 or $10,000. Track record and scale : Years in operation, number of accounts resolved, and recognition in independent rankings.

: Years in operation, number of accounts resolved, and recognition in independent rankings. Transparency and reviews: Clear public disclosures, third-party ratings, and consumer feedback through the BBB or Trustpilot .

1. National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief takes the top spot for 2026. Founded in 2009, it has become one of the largest and most recognized debt settlement companies in the country. The company is an accredited member of the Association for Consumer Debt Relief, which signals compliance with industry standards.

Scale sets National Debt Relief apart. It works with more than 10,000 creditors, resolves over 100,000 accounts each month, and has settled nearly 4 million debts since its launch. Forbes Advisor ranked it as the best settlement provider of 2025 , and customer reviews on the BBB and Trustpilot show an average rating above 4.6 stars, with more than 168,000 clients served.

National Debt Relief charges no upfront fees. Clients pay a fee – typically between 15% and 25% of the enrolled debt – only after a settlement is reached and a payment is made. Programs are generally available to people with at least $7,500 in unsecured debt, and services extend to 46 states, more than some competitors. Clients also remain in control, since each settlement requires their approval before it is finalized.1

2. Achieve

Achieve ranks second for 2026. Founded in 2002, Achieve operates as part of Achieve Financial, a broader financial services company that also offers personal loans and credit-building tools. Its debt settlement services focus on negotiating unsecured debts such as credit cards and personal loans.

Achieve generally requires a minimum of about $7,500 in unsecured debt to enroll. Like other major settlement providers, it follows FTC rules and charges no upfront fees. Fees typically fall within the industry range of 15% to 25% and are only collected after a settlement is reached and a payment is made. Clients can review and approve each settlement before it is finalized.

Achieve stands out for its long operating history and structured client tools. While debt settlement is one part of a larger product lineup, the company has earned solid consumer reviews and maintains clear disclosures about costs and process. State availability is broad, though not fully nationwide.

For consumers who value an established company with integrated financial tools and transparent settlement practices, Achieve is a strong contender.2

3. Americor

Founded in 2008, Americor is a debt relief company that focuses on debt settlement for unsecured debts such as credit cards and personal loans. The company is a member of the American Association for Debt Resolution, which reflects adherence to industry standards.

Americor typically requires a minimum of about $7,500 in unsecured debt to enroll. The company follows FTC rules and does not charge upfront fees. Program fees generally fall within the industry range of 15% to 25% and are collected only after a settlement is reached and a payment is made. Clients review and approve each settlement before it becomes final.

One area where Americor stands out is flexibility. In addition to traditional settlement programs, the company promotes a range of debt relief options, including settlement plans that may involve legal support for certain clients. Availability is broad but not nationwide, and services vary by state.

Americor has received generally positive consumer feedback, with solid ratings on platforms like the BBB and Trustpilot.3

4. Freedom Debt Relief

Established in 2002 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, it is one of the longest-running and largest debt settlement firms in the U.S. The company is a member of the AADR and has helped clients resolve billions of dollars in unsecured debt over more than two decades.

Freedom Debt Relief programs generally require at least $7,500 in unsecured debt. Fees are similar to competitors, typically ranging from 15% to 25%, and are only collected after a settlement is reached and a payment is made. Clients have access to a customer portal to track progress and can approve or decline settlements before they are finalized.

Consumer reviews on the BBB and Trustpilot remain strong, with average ratings a little over 4.5 stars, placing Freedom in line with other large, established settlement companies.4

5. Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief takes the fifth spot. Founded in 2011, it operates alongside Beyond Finance, LLC, which is listed as an accredited member of the ACDR.

Accredited generally requires clients to have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt to qualify. Fees fall in the industry range of 15% to 25%, collected only after a debt is settled and a payment is made. Like other leading providers, Accredited ensures that clients remain in control – no settlement is finalized without their approval.

The company has earned positive marks in independent reviews from Forbes Advisor and Bankrate. While its availability does not extend to all states, Accredited remains a prominent name in the debt settlement industry.5

Choosing What’s Right for You

Debt settlement can provide real relief for people struggling with high balances, but choosing the right company matters. Each provider on this list meets basic industry standards, yet they vary in size, state availability, minimum debt requirements, and the tools they offer to clients.

Before enrolling, compare fees, availability, and reviews carefully to find the best fit for your situation. Debt settlement is a serious financial step, and working with a reputable company can make the process more transparent and effective.

This content did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times.

1) Clients who are able to stay with the program and get all their debt settled realize approximate savings of 45% before fees, or 20% including company fees, over 12 to 48 months. All claims are based on enrolled debts. Not all debts are eligible for enrollment. Not all clients complete the program. Estimates based on prior results, which will vary based on specific circumstances. Debt settlement may have tax consequences and may negatively affect credit.

2) All estimates for Achieve Debt Relief’s services are based on prior results, which will vary depending on your specific enrolled creditors and your individual program terms. Not all Achieve Debt Relief clients are able to complete their program. Achieve Debt Relief’s fees may vary from state to state. Please contact a tax professional to discuss potential tax consequences of less than full balance debt relief. The use of Achieve Debt Relief services will likely adversely affect your creditworthiness, may result in you being subject to collections or being sued by creditors or collectors and may increase the outstanding balances of your enrolled accounts due to the accrual of fees and interest.

3) Clients who make all monthly program payments save approximately 40 – 50% of their enrolled debt (average of 45%) upon successful program completion, before program fees. Fees are based on a percentage of your enrolled debt at the time of starting the program and range from 14%-29% of your enrolled debt. Programs typically range from 24-48 months. Clients must save at least 25% of each debt due to an enrolled creditor before a bona fide settlement offer will be made. Not all clients complete the program. Estimates are based on prior results and may not match your results. Fees may vary by state. The use of debt resolution services will likely adversely affect your credit. You may be subject to collections or lawsuits by creditors or collectors. Your outstanding debt may increase from the accrual of fees and interest. Any amount of debt forgiven by your creditors may be subject to income tax.

4) Results will vary depending on your specific enrolled creditors and your individual program terms. Not all clients are able to complete their program. Fees may vary from state to state. Please contact a tax professional to discuss potential tax consequences of less than full balance debt relief. The use of debt settlement services will likely adversely affect your creditworthiness, may result in you being subject to collections or being sued by creditors or collectors and may increase the outstanding balances of your enrolled accounts due to the accrual of fees and interest.