Credit card balances grew by $22 billion in the third quarter of 2026, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York . For people who can’t keep up with those balances, debt settlement is one way to resolve credit card, personal loan, and medical debt for less than the full amount owed. A debt settlement company negotiates with your creditors. Under Federal Trade Commission rules , it can’t collect a fee until it settles a debt.

This list compares five debt settlement companies on the things you’ll want to check before you enroll: fees, minimum debt, where each one operates, and what clients say about them.

How We Ranked These Companies

Each company was scored on six criteria:

Independent recognition: Awards and rankings from outside publications and review sites

Awards and rankings from outside publications and review sites Consumer reviews: Ratings and review counts on Trustpilot, ConsumerAffairs, Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Ratings and review counts on Trustpilot, ConsumerAffairs, Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Industry credentials: Trade group membership, accreditation, and BBB status

Trade group membership, accreditation, and BBB status Accessibility: Minimum debt and how fees are structured

Minimum debt and how fees are structured Track record and scale: Years in business, debt settled, and the number of creditors a company works with

Years in business, debt settled, and the number of creditors a company works with Geographic reach: How many states the program serves

1. National Debt Relief

Founded in 2009 and based in New York, National Debt Relief leads this list on scale and recognition. The company has settled more than $20 billion in debt, more than 1.5 million people have enrolled in its program since 2009, and it has built relationships with nearly 10,000 creditors. On average, it resolves over 80,000 accounts a month with creditors.

Outside recognition backs that up. Forbes Advisor recognized National Debt Relief as a top debt relief company for 2026 and as the most recognized company for debt settlement fee transparency in 2026, and U.S. News lists it as one of the best debt settlement companies. The company was also named a 2026 USA TODAY Most Trusted Brand and won four 2026 ConsumerAffairs Buyers Choice Awards : Best Customer Service, Best Overall Process, Best Experience with Staff and Best Value for Price.

National Debt Relief also has more ConsumerAffairs reviews than any other debt settlement company, 59,805, with a 4.8 rating. It’s rated 4.7 on Trustpilot from 45,441 reviews and 4.6 on Google from 14,709. It has been BBB Accredited since 2013 with an A+ rating, and it’s an accredited member of the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR), as well as Platinum Accredited through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

The program is available in 45 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, for people with at least $7,500 of debt. Fees run 15% to 25% of enrolled debt and aren’t charged until a debt is settled. National Debt Relief doesn’t charge late fees, missed deposit fees or cancellation fees, and it offers flexible payment options.

2. Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief, a brand of Beyond Finance, has the lowest minimum on this list: $5,000 of debt. It’s available in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and charges 15% to 25% of enrolled debt. Its reviews are strong, with a 4.8 on Trustpilot, a 4.9 on ConsumerAffairs from about 3,800 reviews, and a 4.8 on Google. Accredited Debt Relief has an A+ BBB rating.

Founded in 2011, Accredited Debt Relief has resolved more than $15 billion in debt for more than 1.3 million clients. It charges no upfront fees and earns its fee only when it settles a debt. Its programs typically last 24 to 48 months. Accredited Debt Relief is an accredited member of the ACDR, its specialists are certified through IAPDA, and clients can check on their accounts at any hour through its mobile app and online dashboard.

3. Freedom Debt Relief

Founded in 2002 and based in San Mateo, California, Freedom Debt Relief requires at least $7,500 of debt, charges 15% to 25% of enrolled debt, and serves 40 states. Clients rate it 4.6 on Trustpilot, 4.5 on ConsumerAffairs, and 4.6 on Google. It has been BBB Accredited since 2015 with an A+ rating.

Freedom Debt Relief has settled more than $20 billion in debt since 2002 and served over 1 million clients. It describes itself as a founding member of the ACDR, and it’s a Platinum member of IAPDA. Fees are charged only after you approve a settlement and the first payment is made, and the program can take as little as 24 to 48 months. Along with credit cards, personal loans and medical debt, Freedom works with some private student loans and some payday loans, and it offers a money-back program guarantee.

4. Americor

Americor, based in Irvine, California, serves 47 states and requires at least $7,500 of debt. Its fees have the widest range on this list, from 14% to 29% of enrolled debt. Its ratings are high, at 4.7 on Trustpilot and 4.8 on Google, though its 4.8 ConsumerAffairs rating comes from about 400 reviews. Americor has been BBB Accredited since 2015 with an A+ rating.

Americor has helped more than 200,000 individuals and families and relieved over $2 billion in debt. It doesn’t charge fees until you approve a settlement agreement and the debt is settled, and it has no sign-up or cancellation fees. According to the company, clients who make all their payments save about 40% to 50% of their enrolled debt before fees, or 45% on average, over programs that typically run 24 to 48 months.

5. J.G. Wentworth Debt Relief

J.G. Wentworth has served customers since 1991 and also offers structured settlement, annuity and home equity services. Its debt relief program has the highest minimum on this list, $10,000, and is available in 29 states, the fewest here. Fees run 18% to 25% of enrolled debt. The company’s 4.8 Trustpilot and 4.3 Google ratings cover all of J.G. Wentworth, not debt relief alone. It has been BBB Accredited since 1996 with an A+ rating, though BBB customer reviews average 3.52 from 410 reviews.

J.G. Wentworth’s debt relief program works with unsecured debts such as credit cards, personal loans and medical bills. Fees are a percentage of enrolled debt and are collected only after a debt settles and the first payment to the creditor is made. The company says many of its customers pay off their debt within two to four years, and it lists IAPDA certification among its credentials.

Choosing a Debt Relief Company

Debt settlement can help people who owe more on credit cards and other unsecured debts than they can realistically repay, but which company fits best depends on your debt and where you live. Before you enroll, check each company’s minimum debt, whether it serves your state, how its fees work, and what its clients say. Every company on this list charges fees only after settling a debt and holds an A+ BBB rating. Where they differ is in how much debt they require, where they operate, and how large and well reviewed they are.