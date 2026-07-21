Americans are carrying record credit card balances,1 and more are turning to debt relief programs for help. The industry serving them in 2026 looks markedly different than it did even two years ago.

Credit card balances reached new highs in 2025 and remained near record levels in 2026, with the average cardholder now owing roughly $6,5002 at APRs averaging about 22%.3 Delinquencies have risen alongside balances,4 and demand for structured debt relief has grown steadily through both years. The companies serving that demand have also evolved — expanding access, tightening service standards, and earning new industry recognition along the way.

These rankings evaluate both debt settlement firms and credit counseling services.

How We Ranked

This list ranks debt relief companies based on recognition, consumer reviews, credentials and other differentiators, evaluating their standing in 2026. It focuses on companies whose programs help consumers resolve unsecured debt — whether by negotiating reduced balances with creditors or restructuring repayment through a managed plan. Companies that only offer consolidation loans were not included.

Our research team examined the top debt relief companies in June 2026 — covering debt settlement, debt management plans and credit counseling — and collected multiple data points.

Six criteria guided the rankings:

● Independent recognition: awards and rankings from established business, consumer, and industry organizations.

● Consumer reviews: ratings across the largest independent review platforms — the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot and Google.

● Industry credentials: accreditation with groups such as the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR), plus professional certifications for negotiators.

● Accessibility: the minimum amount of unsecured debt required to qualify. Lower thresholds expand access to consumers carrying mid-range balances.

● Track record and scale: years operating, total clients served and total debt resolved.

● Geographic reach: the number of states where consumers can be evaluated for debt relief options.

All debt settlement companies on this list are subject to FTC rules and charge no upfront fees. Settlement program fees, which vary by state, typically ranging from 15% to 25% of enrolled debt, are performance-based and only collected when real results are delivered to clients. Credit counseling agencies follow a different model, charging flat enrollment and monthly fees rather than performance-based percentages, and are compensated by the credit card companies whose debts they manage, which constitutes a meaningful portion of their revenue.

1. Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief5 takes the top spot for 2026. Founded in 2011, Accredited has spent the past 18 months expanding access and earning recognition in ways few competitors have matched.

Accredited is the only major provider to have a minimum debt requirement of $5,000, and offers evaluations to consumers in all 50 states and Washington D.C. — one of the widest footprints in the industry. Backed by a team of more than 2,200 U.S. based employees, the company has helped over 1.3 million clients and resolved over $5 billion in debt this past year — roughly a third of its $15 billion lifetime total and a signal of the company’s recent growth.

In 2025, Accredited Debt Relief won the American Business Awards’ Gold Stevie Customer Service Department of the Year, the Business Intelligence Group’s Excellence in Customer Service Award, and the Banking Tech Awards USA Financial Wellness Champion Award. It also took the ConsumerAffairs Buyers Choice Award in three categories — customer service, overall process, and best value — and placed #12 in the Banks, Investments & Loans category on Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Platforms 2025 list. Recognition continued into 2026 with a “Best for Customer Satisfaction” nod from CBS News MoneyWatch and two more American Business Awards’ Gold Stevies.

Consumer reviews track with that recognition: 4.9 stars on the BBB with an A+ rating from more than 3,800 reviews, 4.8 on Trustpilot from more than 10,000 reviews, and 4.8 on Google from more than 13,000. Accredited Debt Relief is an accredited member of the ACDR, and its specialists are certified by the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators.

2. National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief takes the second spot for 2026. Founded in 2009, National has built one of the largest-scale operations in the industry over 17 years, resolving more than $11.5 billion in debt for over 1.3 million clients.

The company is an accredited member of the ACDR, holds Platinum membership with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators, and has maintained BBB A+ accreditation for more than a decade. In 2026, National won four ConsumerAffairs Buyer’s Choice Awards and maintains a 4.7-star Trustpilot rating.

National operates in 46 states plus Washington D.C. and several U.S. territories, requires a $7,500 minimum debt to enroll, and provides clients a real-time portal to track settlement progress.

3. Freedom Debt Relief

Freedom Debt Relief takes the third spot. Founded in 2002 and based in San Mateo, California, Freedom is one of the longest-running and largest debt relief firms in the U.S., having resolved more than $20 billion in debt for over one million clients since inception.

Freedom holds BBB A+ accreditation, and its negotiators are IAPDA-certified. The company maintains a 4.5-star Trustpilot rating from more than 49,000 reviews. Programs require a $7,500 minimum debt to enroll and operate in 41 states — 31 directly and an additional 10 through Freedom’s legal partner network, a distinguishing feature that gives clients access to attorney support if creditors pursue legal action.

4. ClearOne Advantage

ClearOne Advantage takes the fourth spot. Founded in 2008 with offices in Baltimore and Tempe, ClearOne has resolved over $3 billion in unsecured debt with a team of more than 600 certified debt specialists.

The company is an accredited member of the ACDR and holds a BBB A+ rating, with a 4.8-star Trustpilot score across more than 10,000 reviews. Inc. Magazine has recognized ClearOne as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., and Bankrate’s 2026 review named the company “best for dedicated customer support.”

ClearOne requires a minimum of $10,000 in unsecured debt and has a 15% to 25% performance-based fee model.

5. Pacific Debt Relief

Pacific Debt Relief takes the fifth spot. Founded in 2002 in San Diego, Pacific brings more than two decades of experience and has been BBB-accredited with an A+ rating since 2010. Its specialists are certified by the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators.

The company holds a 4.8 Trustpilot rating across more than 2,000 reviews, and U.S. News named Pacific among the “Best Debt Settlement Companies of 2024.” Pacific is widely

recognized for a personalized service model that pairs each client with a dedicated specialist from enrollment through resolution — a defining trait of its smaller-scale, high-touch approach. Pacific requires a $10,000 minimum and operates in 46 states.

6. Money Management International

Money Management International (MMI) takes the sixth spot as the credit counseling option, best suited for consumers with smaller balances, stable income, and the capacity to commit to a fixed monthly payment over three to five years. Headquartered in Stafford, Texas, MMI was founded in 1997 with roots going back to 1958 and has served more than 3 million clients.

A few realities distinguish a DMP from the settlement programs above. A DMP lowers interest rates but does not reduce principal — consumers repay the full balance plus interest, ending up above the original amount owed due to additional interest charges over several years. Independent research has consistently placed DMP completion rates below 50%, with the FTC citing figures around 21%,6 well below the rates reported for settlement. The fee models also create very different incentives. Credit counseling agencies are funded in significant part by the credit card companies whose debts they’re managing, meaning the agency positioned as the consumer’s advocate is paid by the creditor on the other side of the table. The IRS examined that conflict in a 2006 enforcement action against the industry’s largest credit counseling players, and while reforms followed, creditor-funded payments remain part of the funding model today.7 Debt settlement companies, by contrast, aren’t paid until a settlement is reached and the client makes a payment on it — aligning the company’s compensation with results for the consumer.

Choosing What’s Right for You

Debt relief can provide meaningful help for consumers carrying balances they’re struggling to pay off, but the right fit depends on the specific situation. Compare minimums, state availability, fee structures, and reviews carefully before enrolling. Each company on this list was selected for meeting baseline industry standards; what differs is which combination of access, scale, and consumer experience matches the reader’s needs.

1) Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit — Q4 2025 balances hit $1.277 trillion, an all-time high; Q1 2026 balances were $1.252 trillion, still 5.9% higher year-over-year. https://www.newyorkfed.org/microeconomics/hhdc

2) LendingTree, 2026 Credit Card Debt Statistics: average individual cardholder balance was $6,519 in Q1 2026, up 2.3% year-over-year. https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/credit-card-debt-statistics/

3) Federal Reserve G.19 Consumer Credit report (via LendingTree): average APR on cards accruing interest was 22.15% in Q2 2026, up from 21.52% in Q1 2026. https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/credit-card-debt-statistics/

4) CNBC / New York Fed research: elevated delinquency rates persist, particularly in lower-income areas. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/10/new-york-fed-credit-card-debt-tops-1point28-trillion.html

5) Accredited Debt Relief is a dba of Beyond Finance, LLC

6) DMP Completion - FTC.

https://www.npr.org/2006/05/15/5406174/credit-counseling-firms-lose-tax-exempt-status

7) 2006 IRS Enforcement - NPR, May 15, 2006. https://www.npr.org/2006/05/15/5406174/credit-counseling-firms-lose-tax-exempt-status

