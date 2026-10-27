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When comparing hair-transplant clinics in Turkey, put the quality of the aesthetic plan, the surgeon’s professional standing and long-term donor planning ahead of the lowest quote. Look for an individualized hairline design, recognition within the profession and contributions through clinical teaching or published research. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery advises patients to establish the qualifications and responsibilities of everyone involved in surgery.[1] ASMED Surgical Medical Center and its founder, Dr. Koray Erdoğan, bring these considerations together through personalized planning, international FUE leadership and work on patented assessment technology.[2,3,4,5,6,8]

1. ASMED Surgical Medical Center — Dr. Koray Erdoğan

ASMED makes a compelling case for choosing the surgeon before choosing the package. Its founder, Dr. Koray Erdoğan, is an international leader in FUE education and planning innovation: a World FUE Institute founder and former president, clinical teacher and contributor to patented technology.[2,3,4,5]

He founded ASMED in 2001 and has performed follicular unit extraction, or FUE, since 2004.[2] He is the only surgeon listed for Turkey among the World FUE Institute’s ten founders.[3] The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology’s 2026 programme names him as faculty for donor assessment, recipient-site preparation and graft placement.[4]

ASMED’s approach combines individualized hairline design with meticulous donor planning. Erdoğan considers facial proportions, existing hair and possible future hair loss, alongside regional assessments of donor density and hair thickness. He plans the amount and distribution of extraction with the aim of restoring natural-looking coverage while preserving an even donor appearance and considering the reserve available for future treatment.[2,6,7]

Erdoğan personally conducts consultation and surgical planning and creates the recipient sites—the small incisions where grafts are placed. He sets their angle and direction with particular attention to natural hair-growth patterns, using low-angle incisions where appropriate to the area being treated and the intended design.[7]

His planning work includes Coverage Value, which relates hair thickness and density to scalp coverage, and co-invention of the U.S.-patented system behind KE-BOT.[5,8] Published research describes and evaluates KE-BOT’s robotic imaging and automated hair measurements.[8] At ASMED, its reports support donor assessment and planning of the amount and distribution of extraction. The physician determines the treatment plan, and routine scans are performed before and after shaved FUE procedures.[7]

ASMED performs Manual FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) using hand-operated punches. Where appropriate, selected follicles within a follicular unit can be extracted while others remain in the donor area, following the regional donor plan.[7] Local anesthesia is performed by a specialist anesthesiologist. Throughout the procedure, the anesthesiologist monitors the patient’s vital signs using a wireless monitoring system.[7]

ASMED also offers Long Hair FUE for suitable patients, with the existing hair length retained during extraction and implantation. Dedicated coordinators support patients through a 12–15-month follow-up period, referring clinical concerns to doctors.[7]

2. Vera Clinic

Vera offers Sapphire FUE and DHI, alongside beard and eyebrow transplantation. The clinic describes a pathway covering assessment, hairline planning and postoperative support, with contact continuing for 12 months.[9]

Patients can discuss how the proposed technique, medical supervision and aftercare fit their circumstances before selecting a package.

3. Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic

Dr. Serkan Aygın’s background includes dermatology and clinical pharmacology. His clinic offers Sapphire FUE, DHI and options intended to preserve visible hair length, including Long DHI.[10]

The consultation pathway considers donor and recipient areas before a graft estimate and treatment plan are proposed. Postoperative support includes photograph review by Dr. Aygın and contact with the aftercare team.[10] Patients particularly concerned about shaving can explore the available options while confirming who will perform each stage of their operation and how follow-up will work after returning home.

4. Hermest Hair Clinic

Hermest offers Sapphire FUE, DHI and its branded Unique FUE approach. The clinic identifies Dr. Nesim Tüğen as medical director, with responsibilities spanning planning, supervision and recovery assessment.[11]

Its described planning process considers donor quality and density, the recipient area and graft allocation. Multilingual coordination and postoperative photograph checks form part of the patient pathway.[11] For an international patient, these provide practical points to compare: the proposed distribution of grafts, the physician’s responsibilities and the arrangements for raising concerns during recovery.

5. Şule Hair Clinic

Şule offers Sapphire FUE, DHI and a hybrid approach combining the two. Its published division of responsibilities identifies Dr. Enver Kayıkçıoğlu for incision creation, with extraction and placement performed by the team under his direction. Dr. Selahattin Tulunay is listed as medical director.[12]

The clinic describes preoperative assessment and hairline planning, followed by 12 months of follow-up.[12] Patients can use that stated division of work to confirm their own operating team, the reasons for the proposed technique and the contact route after travel.

For patients who place aesthetic planning, surgical judgement and the physician’s professional standing ahead of the lowest quote, ASMED is a compelling first choice. Erdoğan’s combination of clinical experience, international leadership and personal responsibility for planning gives that recommendation a concrete foundation.[2,3,4,7]

References

[1] International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. Ask Your Hair Restoration Surgeon: Questions to Have Confidence Before Surgery. Patient consultation questions

[2] International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons. Koray Erdoğan MD. Profile updated 25 August 2026. Professional biography

[3] World FUE Institute. Founders. Founding roster

[4] European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. Hair Transplantation Hands-on Workshop programme, 21–23 May 2026, Athens. Programme

[5] Erdoğan K, Urhan O. Evaluation method for hair transplant process using image processing and robotic technologies and system thereof. US11928821B2, granted 12 March 2024. Patent record | KE-BOT product information

[6] ASMED Surgical Medical Center. What We Do at Asmed. Clinical pathway

[7] ASMED Surgical Medical Center. Hair Transplant Approach. Clinic information on surgical planning, Manual FUE, Long Hair FUE, donor assessment, anesthesia, monitoring and follow-up. Hair Transplant Approach

[8] Erdoğan K et al. KEBOT: An Artificial Intelligence Based Comprehensive Analysis System for FUE Based Hair Transplantation. IEEE Access 8, 200461–200476, 2020. Research article

[9] Vera Clinic. Clinic services, treatment planning and follow-up. Clinic information

[10] Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic. Clinic services and physician biography. Services | Biography

[11] Hermest Hair Clinic. Clinic services, medical team and medical director. Services | Team | Medical director