When Debt Settlement Could Help Veterans Struggling With Credit Card Balances

For veterans who can’t realistically repay their full credit card balances, settling for less can offer a more manageable path forward.

For veterans struggling with credit card debt, high interest rates may be only part of the problem. Often, the balance itself has grown beyond what the household can realistically repay.

Debt settlement goes after that problem directly. Other options mainly lower interest or adjust monthly payments. With debt settlement, a company negotiates with creditors to accept less than the full balance to resolve each debt.

When a household can’t afford to repay everything it owes, that reduction can be what finally makes getting out of debt possible.

Start With What You Can Realistically Afford

Before choosing a debt relief option, look at what’s left after housing, food, transportation, medical needs, and other essentials. Leave room for unexpected expenses, too. A plan that uses every available dollar can unravel with the next car repair.

That number helps answer a key question: Is the problem mainly the interest rate, or is the total debt more than you can reasonably repay?

If a lower interest rate would make full repayment fit your budget, a repayment-based option may work. But if the full balance is out of reach, reducing the amount you have to repay will likely make a bigger difference.

Why Reducing the Balance Matters

Many debt relief options change how you repay a debt. Debt settlement changes how much you have to repay.

A debt management plan, the main option offered through credit counseling, is a good example. Creditors may lower interest rates or waive some fees, but the original balance stays the same. As the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) , a nonprofit credit counseling association, puts it, finishing a plan means you “did repay your debt in full.”

With debt settlement, once a creditor agrees to accept a lower amount, you no longer have to come up with the entire original balance to resolve that account. For a veteran whose budget can’t support full repayment, that’s the difference that matters most.

How Much Debt Settlement Can Save: An Example

Consider a hypothetical example. A veteran owes $20,000 across several credit cards and can set aside $350 a month after essential expenses.

Repaying the full balance would be a stretch:

With no interest at all, paying off $20,000 over 60 months would take about $333 a month.

If creditors cut the interest rate to 8%, the payment would rise to about $406 a month, more than this veteran can afford.

Now suppose a debt settlement company negotiates settlements totaling $12,000 and charges $4,000 in fees. The total cost would be $16,000 before account charges and any taxes.

At $350 a month, the veteran would set aside $16,000 in about 46 months, assuming no starting savings and the full contribution each month. That’s $4,000 less than the original balance, even after paying for professional help, and it fits the budget.

These numbers are only an illustration. Actual settlement offers, fees, and timelines vary, and creditors aren’t required to accept an offer.

The example is conservative compared with real-world results. A 2026 study by EY (Ernst & Young) , one of the Big Four accounting firms, looked at an estimated 4.3 million debt settlement clients. It found that the average client:

Settled debts with a combined balance of $21,320 for $10,680, about half the original amount

Paid $4,270 in fees

Saved $6,370 after fees

That works out to about $2.50 in debt reduction for every $1 in fees.

Debt Settlement vs. Credit Counseling

Credit counseling can make sense when someone can afford to repay everything they owe and mainly needs help with interest rates, fees, or organizing payments.

For someone whose balances have outgrown their budget, a debt management plan has real limits:

You still repay the full balance. Creditors may lower interest or waive some fees, but the principal doesn’t change.

Creditors may lower interest or waive some fees, but the principal doesn’t change. It takes time. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says a debt management plan “can take 48 months or more to complete.”

The a debt management plan “can take 48 months or more to complete.” It can limit your access to credit. The FTC says you might have to agree not to apply for or use any more credit until the plan is finished.

The FTC says you might have to agree not to apply for or use any more credit until the plan is finished. There may be fees. The FTC advises getting a written quote for any one-time or monthly fees before enrolling.

For a veteran who can’t afford the full principal, a lower interest rate may not solve the underlying problem. Debt settlement addresses the balance itself.

How to Spot a Legitimate Debt Settlement Company

Some companies use military language to appear trustworthy, so it pays to know what a legitimate debt settlement company looks like.

Being a veteran doesn’t create a special right to have credit card debt forgiven. In July 2026, the FTC warned about debt relief scams that target the military , including callers offering “exclusive” military or veteran forgiveness programs that may not exist.

That warning is about bad actors, not debt settlement itself. Signs you’re working with a legitimate company:

It doesn’t charge fees upfront. The FTC says a debt settlement company can’t collect its fees before it settles your debt.

The a debt settlement company can’t collect its fees before it settles your debt. Your savings stay yours. If you save in a dedicated account, the FTC says the money is yours and you can withdraw it at any time without penalty.

If you save in a dedicated account, the FTC says the money is yours and you can withdraw it at any time without penalty. It doesn’t call out of the blue or pose as a military bank, credit union, or credit bureau.

It puts its fees and program terms in writing before you enroll.

Veterans should also separate credit card debt from money owed directly to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA has its own options for VA debt , including repayment plans, compromise offers, waivers, and hardship suspensions. Those programs are separate from credit card debt settlement.

Questions to Ask Before You Enroll

Gather current statements and list each balance, creditor, and payment status. Then ask:

How much will I need to set aside each month?

What fees will I pay, and when?

How long might it take before the first settlement?

What happens if a creditor won’t accept an offer?

When a settlement is reached, get the terms in writing before paying.

For veterans carrying credit card balances they can no longer realistically repay in full, debt settlement deserves serious consideration. Other options change the interest rate or the payment schedule. Debt settlement reduces the balance itself.

