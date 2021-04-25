Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 07:16
Jimmy Johnson shares his favorite NFL draft memories
Share
Sports

Jimmy Johnson shares his favorite NFL draft memories

Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson shares his favorite NFL draft moments and how he developed a value chart to help him get Emmitt Smith and other players.

Share
Sports