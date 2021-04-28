LA Times Today: Former USC Song Girls describe a toxic culture
USC’s spirit squad, the Song Girls, has projected the ideals of Southern California and USC prestige for more than half a century.
But an investigation reveals allegations of a toxic culture within the dance squad, in which some women were reprimanded for their eating habits, their personal appearance, even their sex lives.
Times reporter Ryan Kartje shared the story.
