Dodgers move one step closer to sweeping the Padres thanks to Bellinger’s play

Oct. 7, 2020
10:24 PM
The Los Angeles Dodgers took game to of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres thanks to Cody Bellinger’s home run and him robbing Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run.
