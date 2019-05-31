Shohei Ohtani’s a 'No-Sho' against Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi

Backup catcher Kevan Smith’s return from the seven-day concussion list will be delayed until next week. Smith began hitting earlier this week but had to stop when some of his concussion symptoms returned. He was scheduled to resume baseball activities Thursday, but Ausmus said he won’t be activated until Tuesday at the earliest. … Struggling right-hander Trevor Cahill’s next start has been pushed back from Sunday to Monday’s makeup game in Chicago against the Cubs. Ausmus said he hasn’t decided on a Sunday starter. Among the candidates are triple-A pitchers Jose Suarez and Dillon Peters. … Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks because of a grade 3 left-ankle sprain, has begun walking without crutches. . . . JC Ramirez made his first rehabilitation start in his return from Tommy John surgery Thursday night, allowing three runs and two hits, both of them homers, in 1 2/3 innings for Class-A Inland Empire against Rancho Cucamonga. The right-hander threw 35 pitches, 19 for strikes. He struck out one, walked one and hit a batter.