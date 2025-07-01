Angels return to .500 by shutting out Braves
ATLANTA — Jo Adell’s run-scoring double in the eighth inning ended a scoreless tie and the Angels beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0 on Tuesday night.
The Angels (42-42) reached .500 for the ninth time this season, while the Braves (38-46) have lost five of six.
Adell’s double down the left-field line off Dylan Lee (1-3) drove in Mike Trout, who doubled. Jorge Soler, who came off the injured list after missing 11 games with lower back inflammation, added a two-run double off Enyel De Los Santos in the four-run inning.
Angels shortstop Zach Neto returned as the leadoff hitter after missing four starts with a jammed right shoulder.
“Having the two guys back makes a huge difference,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said before the game.
The refurbished lineup struggled against Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes, who gave up only three hits and recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings. Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson also threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Rookie right-hander José Fermin (1-0) earned his first win with a scoreless seventh.
Michael Harris II ended an 0-for-22 drought with a triple to open the fifth. The Braves couldn’t drive in Harris thanks in part to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s third of four strikeouts in the game.
A first-inning single extended Matt Olson’s career-best, on-base streak to 31 games. The longest active streak in the majors of games safely reaching base began May 29.
