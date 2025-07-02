Matt Olson’s grand slam leads Braves over Angels

Matt Olson had a grand slam among his three hits, and the Atlanta Braves used a seven-run sixth inning to beat the Angels 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer, and Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies each had two hits for the Braves, who received more bad injury news before the game when it was announced right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach was headed to the IL with a broken elbow.

Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar returned from an 80-game PED suspension and went two for four with a home run and two runs scored.

Advertisement

Aaron Bummer (1-1) earned the win, pitching 2 2/3 perfect innings in relief of 20-year-old rookie Didier Fuentes.

Angels center fielder Jo Adell extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a two-run single in the first inning. Jorge Soler hit his 200th home run in the ninth.

The Braves took control of the game with two outs in the sixth inning. Trailing 2-0, Murphy greeted reliever Ryan Zeferjahn with a 406-foot home run to left field that scored Profar and Albies. After Harris singles and walks to Nick Allen and Ronald Acuña Jr., Olson lifted one to right field that landed in the stands in front of the Chop House restaurant for the ninth grand slam of his career.

Advertisement

Angels second baseman Christian Moore left the game with an injured left thumb in the sixth inning. He dove for a Albies’ ground ball that got past him into center field and his hand bent awkwardly when he hit the ground.

Key moment

Olson’s grand slam traveled 358 feet and came on a 97 mph fastball from Zeferjahn. It was the second grand slam for the Braves in four games after Atlanta did not hit one in the first 81 games of the season.

Key stat

Zeferjahn faced six batters in the sixth inning and did not record an out. He gave up two home runs, two singles and two walks. His ERA climbed from 4.78 to 6.19.

Advertisement

Up next

Bryce Elder (2-5, 5.82) of the Braves will face José Soriano (5-5, 3.99) of the Angels in the final game of the three-game series in Atlanta.