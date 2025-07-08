Angels starter José Soriano tosses seven straight balls, igniting Rangers’ blowout win

The Rangers’ Wyatt Langford scores after hitting a two-run home run as Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe kneels at home plate during the eighth inning on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.

Nathan Eovaldi gave up one unearned run in six innings, Jake Burger and Wyatt Langford each homered and drove in four runs, and the Texas Rangers blew out the Angels 13-1 on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Eovaldi (6-3) gave up five hits, struck out six and walked none to lower his ERA to 1.62 in 15 starts, the best among major league pitchers with at least 80 innings.

Corey Seager hit his 13th homer, Evan Carter drove in three runs, and Texas took advantage of nine walks, with six of those runners scoring.

Infielder Kevin Newman pitched the final three innings for the Angels and infielder Ezequiel Duran threw the ninth for the Rangers.

Angels starter José Soriano (6-6) did not give up a hit through three innings. With a 1-0 lead, he threw two strikes to Seager to open the fourth before throwing seven straight balls and walking Seager and Marcus Semien.

The Rangers then scored five runs in a span of six pitches for a 5-1 lead. Langford hit a two-run double to left, Carter had a ground-rule, two-run double to left and Burger hit a run-scoring single.

Texas took advantage of left-hander Sam Aldegheri’s three walks to score four runs in the fifth, making it 9-1.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery left Aldegheri, a top prospect who was called up from double A, in long enough to throw 42 pitches in the fifth. Seager’s sixth-inning homer against Aldegheri made it 10-1.

Seager, a former Dodger, is batting .447 (21 for 47) with five homers, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 walks and no strikeouts in his last 13 games against the Angels dating to Sept. 26, 2023.

Up next, Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.68 ERA) will face Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker (3-4, 5.80) on Wednesday night.