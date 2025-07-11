Travis d’Arnaud’s walk-off single lifts Angels to victory over Diamondbacks

Travis d’Arnaud, left, gets doused by Angels teammates Zach Neto, center, and Nolan Schanuel after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning of a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a pinch-hit RBI single down the left-field line in the ninth inning to give the Angels a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Logan O’Hoppe was hit by a pitch with one out against left-hander Kyle Backhus (0-1) before Luis Rengifo singled and d’Arnaud delivered in place of Gustavo Campero.

Zach Neto and Yoan Moncada each hit home runs in the first inning for the Angels, while Nolan Schanuel and Rengifo each had three hits as the Angels improved to 7-3 against National League West teams.

Randal Grichuk hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs as the Diamondbacks dropped to 3-7 since July 2.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up four runs on seven hits with four walks over four innings, while Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson gave up four runs on eight hits with two walks over five innings.

Neto and Moncada powered a four-run first inning for the Angels, while the Diamondbacks followed with a four-run second that included Grichuk’s home run and a two-run double from Alek Thomas.

After Rengifo gave the Angels a 5-4 lead with a double in the fifth inning, Grichuk tied it with another home run in the eighth.

Kenley Jansen (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Angels.

Neto has seven leadoff home runs and tied the franchise single-season record also held by Brian Downing (1987).