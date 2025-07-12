Mike Trout homers and drives in four runs in Angels’ win over Diamondbacks

Angels star Mike Trout drops his bat after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a 10-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

Mike Trout homered and had a two-run single to close in on two milestones and Yusei Kikuchi overcame Eugenio Suárez’s two home runs as the Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5 on Saturday night.

After the Angels took a 4-2 lead in the fourth, Trout followed Nolan Schanuel’s leadoff single in the fifth against Zac Gallen (7-10) with his 17th homer. Trout capped a four-run eighth with the two-run single. He has 395 career homers and 994 RBIs.

Suárez hit his 30th and 31st homers, the first a 434-footer in the second into the rocks in center and the second to right center in the fourth to top his total from last season. He reached 30 homers for the sixth time.

Kikuchi (4-6) gave up three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He took a blow to his pitching shoulder in the sixth on Josh Naylor’s liner. The Japanese left-hander stayed in, but was done two pitches later when Randal Grichuk singled to make it 6-3.

Arizona scored twice in the eighth after loading the bases with one out against José Fermin. Zach Neto and Schanuel had RBI singles in the bottom of the inning against Juan Morillo before Trout’s single.

After Suárez’s homer in fourth, the Angels rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead. Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Travis d’Arnaud doubled in the inning.

Gallen gave up eight hits and six runs in five innings.

Arizona’s Andrew Saalfrank pitched two scoreless innings in his return from a one-year suspension for betting on MLB games. He was reinstated June 5 and was called up from triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

The Angels moved within a game of .500 at 47-48. The Angels beat the Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night.

Arizona has lost three straight and 12 of 17 to fall to 46-50.