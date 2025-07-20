Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel hit by pitch, diagnosed with a left wrist contusion

The Angels’ Nolan Schanuel was hit by a pitch and left the team’s game against the Phillies on Sunday.

Schanuel appeared to take a changeup from Phillies starter Ranger Suarez off the upper wrist of his left arm in the first inning. He hurried down the first base line in obvious pain. After being checked by a trainer, Schanuel remained in the game.

Schanuel did not play the field in the bottom of the inning. LaMonte Wade Jr. replaced him at first base, batting second.

The Angels said Schanuel was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion and is listed as day-to-day.

Schanuel is hitting .274 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs through 95 games in this, his third season.