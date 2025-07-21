Angels fail to capitalize on fast start as Juan Soto and Mets rally to win

Angels star Mike Trout walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning in a 7-5 loss to the New York Mets on Monday.

Juan Soto hit a tying single in the seventh inning, Francisco Alvarez delivered a big double in his return from the minors and the New York Mets rallied past the Angels 7-5 on Monday night.

Brett Baty launched a two-run homer for the Mets, who erased an early four-run deficit to match their largest comeback victory this season. They scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on an error by catcher Logan O’Hoppe, and Brandon Nimmo added a sacrifice fly that made it 7-5.

Brooks Raley (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth in his second outing since coming back from Tommy John surgery, earning his first win since April 2024.

Edwin Díaz struck out the 2-3-4 hitters in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.

Taylor Ward had three RBIs for the Angels, who tagged ineffective Mets ace Kodai Senga for four earned runs in three innings. O’Hoppe, who grew up on Long Island about 45 miles from Citi Field, hit a solo homer.

Baty’s homer off starter Tyler Anderson trimmed it to 4-2 in the fourth.

Trailing 5-2, the Mets loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh. Francisco Lindor beat out a potential double-play ball to drive in a run, then stole second. Soto tied it when he grounded a two-run single off reliever Reid Detmers.

Key moment: José Fermin (2-1) walked Baty with one out in the eighth, and he went to third when Alvarez doubled off the right-field fence over Chris Taylor’s head.

Third baseman Luis Rengifo went to his knees to snag a grounder by pinch-hitter Ronny Mauricio, then spun around and had difficulty getting the ball out of his glove. Rengifo’s low, wide throw to the plate went off O’Hoppe’s mitt, allowing Baty to score.

Key stats: Senga had permitted three earned runs or fewer in 31 straight starts dating to June 23, 2023, which was the longest active streak in the majors. ... Lindor went 0 for 5 and is hitless in his last 26 at-bats. ... Anderson is winless in 16 starts since beating San Francisco on April 18. He is 0-6 during that stretch.

Up next: Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.88 ERA) faces RHP Frankie Montas (2-1, 5.03) Tuesday night.