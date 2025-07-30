Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers end Angels winning streak

Zach Neto throws out Kyle Higashioka of the Rangers in the sixth inning.

Nathan Eovaldi limited the Angels to a run in seven innings, Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the eighth and the Texas Rangers beat the Angels 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Eovaldi (9-3) helped the Rangers avoid a series sweep and snap the Angels’ three-game winning streak. He allowed six hits and struck out four.

Marcus Semien was three for five with an RBI and two runs. He doubled and opened the scoring on Wyatt Langford’s single in the fourth, and had an RBI single in the sixth. Langford was two for five with a double.

Robert Garcia pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

José Soriano (7-8) pitched seven innings for the Angels, giving up two runs, one of which was unearned, while striking out seven.

Luis Rengifo tied it, 1-1, with an RBI single in the fourth.

García broke hit open in the eighth with his 15th home run of the season, and Texas tacked on two more runs to pull away.

Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run homer for the Angels in the eighth. Corey Seager extended his majors-best on-base streak to 29 games in the ninth with a single to right.

Key moment

García’s eighth-inning homer gave Texas breathing room.

Key stat

Eovaldi allowed just one run.

Up next

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.41) is scheduled to start at home Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

