Taylor Ward’s walk-off home run completes Angels’ comeback win over White Sox

Taylor Ward, right, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a three-run, walk-off home run for the Angels in an 8-5 win over the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

Taylor Ward hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning, Zach Neto had a home run and three RBIs and the Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

In a tie game, Nolan Schanuel doubled with one out in the ninth before Mike Trout was walked intentionally. Ward went deep against left-hander Tyler Alexander (4-10) to set a career high with 26 home runs.

Taylor Ward has his fourth career walk-off and third career walk-off homer.



Right-hander Kenley Jansen (4-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Angels (54-58).

Colson Montgomery hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs for the White Sox. They lost for just the third time in their last 12 road games.

The White Sox (42-70) took a 4-0 lead in the first inning when Robert had an RBI single and Montgomery followed with a three-run home run against Jack Kochanowicz.

Chicago made it 5-0 in the third on Montgomery’s RBI single.

The Angels started their rally in the sixth with a leadoff home run from Neto. Ward had an RBI single, and Trout scored on a wild pitch. The Angels tied it in the seventh on a two-run double from Neto.

Key moment: The White Sox brought in the lefty Alexander to face left-handed hitting Schanuel in the ninth and his second hit of the game was a double to right to start the decisive rally.

Key stat: Montgomery played in his 24th career game since his debut July 4, with all seven of his home runs coming over his past 10 games.

Up next: Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.30) is scheduled to start at home against Tampa Bay on Monday.