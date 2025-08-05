Big fourth inning leads Rays over Angels

Brandon Lowe had a big game for the Rays on Tuesday.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer and Jake Mangum had a two-run single during the Tampa Bay Rays’ seven-run fourth inning in a 7-3 victory over the Angels on Tuesday night.

Yandy Díaz scored a run and drove in another during the decisive inning in Tampa Bay’s third win in 13 games.

Ryan Pepiot (7-9) yielded five hits and two earned runs while pitching into the sixth inning for Tampa Bay, breaking his five-start winless streak.

Advertisement

Jo Adell homered and drove in all three runs for the Angels, who dropped to 6-6 on their 13-game homestand.

José Soriano (7-9) threw three hitless innings before the Rays demolished him in the fourth.

After Díaz led off with the Rays’ first hit, Lowe followed with his 20th homer on a 411-foot shot to center. Four of Tampa Bay’s next five batters got hits, and Díaz added an RBI grounder in his second at-bat.

Advertisement

Adell hit a two-run shot for his 23rd homer in the fifth, and he added an RBI single in the sixth.

The Angels’ fifth inning could have been much bigger, but Logan O’Hoppe was thrown out at home while trying to score from first on Christian Moore’s double before Oswald Peraza got doubled off first on Bryce Teodosio’s sharp lineout to Lowe.

Lowe has 20 homers in three straight seasons and four of his last five.