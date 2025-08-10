Jack Kochanowicz runs into trouble early in Angels’ loss to the Tigers

Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz stands on the mound with his teammates during the first inning of a 9-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Kerry Carpenter homered and drove in three runs to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Angels 9-5 on Sunday.

Carpenter doubled and scored in the first, hit a sacrifice fly in the second and added a three-run homer in the fourth.

Casey Mize (11-4) got the win, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Advertisement

Jack Kochanowicz (3-10) took the loss. He gave up seven runs on 10 hits in three-plus innings.

The Tigers (68-51) took a 2-0 lead in the first, stringing together four straight two-out hits that included RBI singles by Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry.

Carpenter’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the second, and the Tigers added four more in the fourth.

Advertisement

Javier Baez reached on an error, took third on a base hit by Cole Keith and scored on Gleyber Torres’ single. Carpenter followed with his 21st homer, giving Detroit a 7-0 lead.

Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Logan O’Hoppe made it 7-3 with an RBI single in the sixth for the Angels (56-62).

Greene hit a two-run homer in the sixth while Luis Rengifo hit a two-run shot in the eighth.

Advertisement

Key moment: Angels CF Bryce Teodosio, who missed Saturday’s game after hitting his head on the fence on Friday, ran into LF Taylor Ward and RF Jo Adell on eighth-inning fly balls. Luckily, no one was injured on either play.

Key stat: Carpenter has a .600 slugging percentage against right-handed pitchers since the start of 2024, the third highest in the majors. Shohei Ohtani (.688) and Aaron Judge (.682) are the leaders among players with at least 500 plate appearances against righties.

Up next: The Angels return for a three-game series with their crosstown rivals, the Dodgers. RHP Jose Soriano is scheduled to start Monday’s opener.