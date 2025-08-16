Nolan Schanuel’s three-hit night can’t save Angels from another loss to Athletics

Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the second inning of a 7-2 loss to the Athletics on Saturday night.

Luis Morales struck out five in his second career start, Brent Rooker and Colby Thomas hit home runs, and the Athletics beat the Angels 7-2 on Saturday night.

Morales (1-0) threw five innings and gave up one run, walking two, in his third career appearance. He has surrendered two runs in 9⅔ innings since his Aug. 1 call-up.

Thomas’ two-run homer, his third of the year, put the A’s on the board in the first inning.

Darell Hernaiz drove in two on a third-inning single, and Rooker padded the A’s lead with his solo homer in the fifth.

Brett Harris and Rooker added insurance in the eighth with RBI singles. Sean Newcomb threw 1⅔ innings and struck out three to earn his first save of the year.

Nolan Schanuel had three hits, and Angels’ starter Tyler Anderson (2-8) yielded four earned runs, three hits, and issued five walks in the loss.

The A’s have won six of their last 10 games, while the Angels have lost six of their last 10.

Morales walked the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the first, but worked his way out of the jam with no runs scored. He only allowed one more runner to reach scoring position for the rest of his outing.