Jo Adell powers Angels to victory over Athletics in the 10th

Jo Adell celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of an 11-5 win over the Athletics in 10 innings Sunday.

Jo Adell hit a three-run homer in the first inning and kicked off a six-run tenth with an RBI single as the Angels beat the Athletics 11-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Kenley Jansen (5-2) struck out two in a scoreless ninth to give him 1,268 for his career, the fourth-most strikeouts by a reliever in major league history.

In the 10th, automatic runner Mike Trout advanced to third on a passed ball, Taylor Ward walked and Adell lined a single to center against Michael Kelly (2-2) to make it 6-5. Christian Moore drove in his third run of the game with a grounder and Luis Rengifo followed with a two-run triple off Ben Bowden. Bryce Tedosio added a sacrifice fly and Zach Neto capped the scoring with a 436-foot homer to left-center, his 21st.

Adell’s homer in the first off Jeffrey Springs was his 26th, extending his career best.

Rookie Nick Kurtz hit his 25th homer in the third inning and the A’s went back-to-back when Shea Langeliers hit his 26th. Lawrence Butler’s 17th homer got the A’s within 5-4 in the sixth, and Luis Urías tied it with a two-out RBI single.

Jansen loaded the bases with two out in the ninth but got Butler to pop out in foul territory on a first-pitch cutter. The 37-year-old Jansen broke a tie with Craig Kimbrel for strikeouts by a reliever. Ahead of him are Hoyt Wilhelm (1,363), Rich Gossage (1,340) and Aroldis Chapman (1,312).

Angels recall José Fermin

The Angels recalled right-hander José Fermin from triple-A Salt Lake and designated righty Connor Brogdon for assignment.

The 23-year-old Fermin was 2-2 with a 6.63 ERA in 23 games, entering the series finale against the Athletics. He was previously optioned to the minors after giving up three runs without retiring a batter in a game last month.

The 30-year-old Brodgon gave up two runs on two hits and two walks after retiring just two batters in the Angels’ loss on Saturday.

Brogdon is 3-1 with a 5.30 ERA in 37 games this season. His career record is 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA in 180 games with the Angels, Dodgers and Philadelphia.

Up next

The Angels host Cincinnati for a three-game series starting Monday, with Victor Mederos (0-0, 5.63 ERA) slated to start.