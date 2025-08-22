Angels reinstate right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson from injured list

Angels reliever Robert Stephenson missed all of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In 2025, he made two appearances before going on the injured list because of right biceps inflammation.

The Angels reinstated reliever Robert Stephenson from the 60-day injured list on Friday.

Stephenson, 32, had been on the IL since May 31 because of right biceps inflammation. He has pitched one scoreless inning over two appearances with the Angels this season.

Stephenson agreed to a $33-million, three-year contract in January 2024. He missed all of last year after having Tommy John surgery.

Right-hander Chase Silseth was optioned to triple-A Salt Lake before the opener of a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.