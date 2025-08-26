Jo Adell hits his 30th homer, but Angels fall to Rangers

Jo Adell watches his 30th homer of the season leave the yard.

Patrick Corbin gave up three hits over eight shutout innings, Corey Seager became the first Ranger to reach 20 home runs this season, and Texas beat the Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Corbin (7-9) gave up a walk with eight strikeouts. He is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in four starts against the Angels this season. He won for the first time since July 10 when he beat the Angels 11-4.

Wyatt Langford drew a walk from Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) leading off the first and Seager walked with one out. Adolis García doubled in a run, Josh Jung had an RBI single, and Cody Freeman added a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement

Jonah Heim walked leading off the second and rookie Michael Helman hit his second homer for a 5-0 advantage.

Kyle Higashioka hit a 421-foot shot to left-center field for a 6-0 lead in the fourth and Seager hit a solo shot off Sam Bachman in the seventh.

Danny Coulombe surrendered Zach Neto’s 23rd homer in the ninth and Jo Adell’s career-high 30th — a two-run shot. Phil Maton got the final two outs.

Advertisement

Kikuchi gave up six runs, four hits and three walks in four innings.

The Angels have lost eight of 11 while the Rangers got back to .500 at 67-67.