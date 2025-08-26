How viable is the Big A for the long-term? Anaheim closing in on an answer

Angel Stadium turns 60 next year. By then, the city of Anaheim hopes to learn how many hundreds of millions of dollars it might take to keep the stadium viable for decades to come.

The Angels’ stadium lease extends through 2032, and the city manager said Tuesday there are no talks between the city and the team about what might happen beyond then.

“I want to be clear that there are no long-term discussions taking place, and none imminent,” Anaheim City Manager Jim Vanderpool told council members Tuesday.

In 2022, after the disclosure of a federal corruption investigation into then-mayor Harry Sidhu, the council killed a deal under which Angels owner Arte Moreno would have bought the stadium and surrounding land for $150 million, then built a neighborhood atop the parking lots and renovated or replaced the stadium.

The Angels remained a tenant in the city-owned stadium, and in 2023 the council authorized an assessment of the condition of the facility.

“We expect a finalized assessment in mid-2026,” Vanderpool said.

After an initial visual inspection, engineers are currently testing concrete and metal structures within the ballpark, Vanderpool said.

The results could inform the city and team about what needs to be done to maintain the stadium into the future as well as spark a debate over which party should be responsible for any currently needed upgrades.

