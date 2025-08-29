Angels can’t keep pace with Rockies and suffer their eighth consecutive loss

Angels starting pitcher Mitch Farris delivers in the first inning of a 7-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Brenton Doyle had a tying two-run single and scored the go-ahead run on Ezequiel Tovar‘s sacrifice fly in a four-run sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Angels 7-6 on Friday night.

Tyler Freeman had three hits including a double and Hunter Goodman had an RBI triple for Colorado, which snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 3-14 in September.

The Angels have lost eight straight games.

Goodman’s first-inning triple brought Freeman across to start the scoring, and Blaine Crim brought in another on a sacrifice fly.

Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman both went deep in the second inning to bring the Angels ahead 3-2, but Freeman’s second hit of the game brought the tying run across for Colorado.

The Rockies bullpen combined for four innings of one-hit ball in relief of starter Bradley Blalock (2-5), who allowed eight hits and six earned runs while striking out four. Victor Vodnik earned his ninth save of the year.

Mitch Farris (1-2) took the loss in his fourth career start, allowing eight hits and seven runs with five strikeouts.

Key moment: After the Angels had a three-run fifth inning, the Rockies immediately answered with four runs, including two sacrifice flies.

Key stat: Hunter Goodwin’s 61 extra-base hits are the most in a single season by a Rockies primary catcher in franchise history. He is the third Rockies player since 2022 to have 60 or more extra-base hits in a season, joining Tovar (75, 2024) and C.J. Cron (60, 2022).

Up next: Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-10, 5.01) faces Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (3-14, 6.73) in the second game of the three-game series.