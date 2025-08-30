Oswald Peraza’s big hit in the ninth lifts Angels to victory over Astros

Luis Rengifo, left, and Logan O’Hoppe celebrate after scoring on a single by Oswald Peraza in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Oswald Peraza hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to help the Angels snap a three-game losing skid by beating the Houston Astros 4-1 on Saturday night.

Peraza entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and hit a bases-loaded fly ball to deep right field that eluded the outstretched glove of Cam Smith. It was the fourth straight hit off Astros closer Bryan Abreu (3-4), who had not allowed a run in his previous 12 appearances.

The Angels’ third run of the ninth inning scored when Mike Trout walked with the bases loaded.

Kyle Hendricks allowed one run while scattering seven hits over six innings. He held the Astros to one for eight with runners in scoring position, the one hit coming on Jesús Sánchez’s third-inning infield single that scored Jeremy Peña.

Reid Detmers worked around a leadoff walk to keep the Astros (75-61) scoreless in the seventh, and José Fermin (3-2) retired the side in order in the eighth before Kenley Jansen worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 24th save for the Angels (63-72).

Houston’s Spencer Arrighetti struck out a season-high eight batters over 6⅓ innings. The only hit he allowed was Zach Neto’s third-inning solo home run.

Yordan Alvarez had two hits for the Astros, who remained three games ahead of Seattle for first place in the AL West.

Key moment: Peraza’s two-run single to deep right field that broke a 1-1 tie in the ninth.

Key stat: Opponents were 5 for 44 against Abreu in August before he allowed four straight hits in the ninth.

Up next: Astros RHP Hunter Brown (10-6, 2.37 ERA) faces RHP José Soriano (9-9, 3.85) when the series continues Sunday.