Angels’ Taylor Ward carted off field after crashing into scoreboard

Angels left fielder Taylor Ward, center, is treated for injury after running into a scoreboard at Daikin Park in Houston on Sunday.

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was carted off the field after crashing face first into the metal scoreboard in left field trying to make a catch in the eighth inning Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Ward was sprinting to try to make the catch on a double hit by Ramón Urías before running into the wall and being knocked to the ground. He quickly got up but immediately signaled for help. Someone came out of the bullpen and handed him a towel, which he pressed to his face.

Angels personnel quickly ran to him and he stood in the outfield as they and paramedics tended to him.

He was bleeding and appeared to have a cut above his right eye. He held a smaller cloth to his head as he was slowly carted off the field while resting his head on the shoulder of a team employee who rode the cart with him.

There was no immediate update on his injury.

Christian Moore entered the game after he left to play second base and Luis Rengifo moved from second base to left field.