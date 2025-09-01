Advertisement
Angels can’t keep pace with Jose Altuve and Astros in loss

Angels pitcher Brock Burke wipes his face after giving up a two-run home run to Houston's Jose Altuve.
Angels pitcher Brock Burke wipes his face after giving up a two-run home run to Houston’s Jose Altuve in the eighth inning of the Angels’ 8-3 loss Monday.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
Associated Press

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and an RBI single and Ramón Urías also went deep to back up a strong start from Luis Garcia and lead the Houston Astros to an 8-3 win over the Angels on Monday.

Garcia (1-0) got the win in his return after sitting out more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He allowed three hits and three runs with six strikeouts in six innings in his first start since May 1, 2023.

The game was tied with one out in the fifth when Yordan Alvarez singled before moving to second on a groundout by Altuve. Carlos Correa then singled on a grounder to center field to score Alvarez and give Houston a 4-3 lead.

Cam Smith singled with two outs in the sixth to chase Yusei Kikuchi (6-10) before stealing second base. Mauricio Dubón walked and Jeremy Peña’s second double of the day scored Smith to make it 5-3.

Alvarez added an RBI single in the eighth before Altuve’s homer made it 8-3.

Zach Neto hit a solo home run and Jo Adell added a two-run shot for the Angels, whose two-game winning streak was snapped.

Garcia retired the first nine batters before Neto homered to open the fourth inning. Mike Trout singled with one out before Adell launched his 31st homer into the seats in left field to put the Angels on top 3-2.

Kikuchi gave up eight hits and five runs in 5⅔ innings.

The Angels haven’t announced their starter for Tuesday night’s game at Kansas City.

