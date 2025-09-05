José Soriano runs into trouble early in Angels’ loss to Athletics
-
-
- Share via
JJ Bleday hit a three-run homer during a seven-run third inning, Mason Barnett recovered after giving up four runs in the first inning, and the Athletics beat the Angels 10-4 on Friday night.
Barnett (1-1) hit a batter and walked three — two with the bases loaded — during a shaky first inning, but the 24-year-old right-hander blanked the Angels on one hit and struck out eight over the next four innings to earn his first win in his second big league start.
Angels right-hander José Soriano (10-10), who threw 12⅔ scoreless innings in his previous two starts, was rocked for eight runs and six hits in 2⅓ innings, with five strikeouts and four walks.
Angels prospect Rio Foster, a 16th-round draft pick by the team in 2023, is in critical condition after being in a car crash early Friday morning.
The Athletics (65-77) trailed 4-2 when Shea Langeliers opened the third with a single and Tyler Soderstrom hit a one-out single. Jacob Wilson walked to load the bases, and Lawrence Butler drove in a run with an infield single.
Zack Gelof’s RBI single made it 4-4, Wilson scored on a wild pitch for a 5-4 lead, and Bleday’s opposite-field shot made it 8-4. Brent Rooker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the final run.
A’s relievers Justin Sterner, Elvis Alvarado and Michael Kelly combined for four hitless innings, and Butler capped a three-hit night with a solo homer in the ninth.
José Ureña gave up two hits and struck out six in five scoreless innings for the Angels (66-75).
Key moment: Bleday turned a 5-4 A’s lead into an 8-4 cushion in the third when he drove a full-count sinker from Soriano 353 feet to left for his 13th homer.
Key stat: Soriano and Barnett combined to throw 63 pitches, walk six, hit a batter and give up six runs in an ugly 30-minute first inning.
Up next: Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (2-6, 5.17 ERA) opposes Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-10, 3.83) on Saturday night.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.