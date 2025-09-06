Athletics rack up 21 hits and four homers against the Angels in blowout victory

Colby Thomas, right, celebrates with A’s teammates Nick Kurtz, left, and Brent Rooker after hitting a three-run home run in a 17-4 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

Nick Kurtz, Colby Thomas, Carlos Cortes and J.J. Bleday all homered to lead the Athletics to a 17-4 win over the Angels on Saturday night.

Kurtz, the 22-year-old rookie sensation, hit a 447-foot shot to left-center field in the fourth inning off reliever Chase Silseth for his 29th home run this season. Kurtz scored three runs and drew walks in his first two at-bats against Yusei Kikuchi.

Thomas homered in the first, Cortes had a pinch-hit three-run shot in the eighth, and Bleday a pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth as the Athletics finished with 21 hits.

Kikuchi (6-11) got the first two outs of the game, including striking out Shea Langeliers for his 1,000th career strikeout, then lost complete command. Kikuchi allowed seven earned runs and six hits and threw just 32 strikes in 61 pitches.

Athletics starter J.T. Ginn (3-6) allowed one earned run and five hits in five innings. He struck out five.

Matthew Lugo and Jo Adell had back-to-back solo home runs for the Angels in the eighth inning off reliever Scott McGough. It’s the sixth time the Angels hit back-to-back home runs this season.

Key moment: The Angels’ poor start was made worse when Taylor Ward misjudged a fly ball in left field, which should’ve been the final out of the first inning. Ward ran in but the ball went over his head and dropped in for a bases-clearing doubly for Tyler Soderstrom to give the Athletics a 3-0 lead. Kikuchi was chased after two innings for the second time this season.

Key stat: The 17 runs allowed by the Angels was the second-most this season. The Angels allowed 20 runs in a loss to Texas on Aug. 27.

Up next: Athletics RHP Luis Severino (6-11, 4.65 ERA) goes against Angels LHP Mitch Farris (1-0, 1.80) on Sunday.