Logan O’Hoppe takes backswing to chin in Angels’ win over Athletics

A trainer tends to Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe after he was hit with a practice swing during a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Jo Adell hit his 35th homer, Travis d’Arnaud hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning, and the Angels avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe departed in the seventh when A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson accidentally hit the Angels catcher’s chin with his bat on the back swing of a warm-up swing.

Chris Taylor sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk off A’s reliever Osvaldo Bido (2-5) in the eighth. Oswald Peraza was hit by a pitch — the fifth Angels hit batter of the game, a franchise record.

After entering in the seventh inning for O’Hoppe, d’Arnaud drove a ground-rule double to right-center in the eighth for a 4-3 lead.

Reid Detmers (5-3) earned the win despite giving up a run in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his 26th save.

Angels left-hander Mitch Farris gave up two runs and three hits in six innings in his second big-league start. A’s right-hander Luis Severino allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.

Key moment: With two on and one out in the seventh, A’s pinch-hitter Carlos Cortes grounded to Taylor, who flipped to Peraza to start an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play and preserve a 3-2 Angels lead.

Key stat: Adell is batting .347 with 10 homers and 22 RBIs in his last 20 games. He has hit four go-ahead homers in seven games in September. Adell left the game in the ninth inning because of nausea.

Up next: A’s right-hander Luis Morales (3-0, 1.59 ERA) will oppose Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.67) Monday in Sacramento. Angels right-hander Caden Dana (0-0, 4.91) will face Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.53) Monday in Anaheim.