Zach Neto homers and the Angels defeat the Twins

Zach Neto celebrates with third base coach Bo Porter after hitting a home run during the third inning.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Zach Neto hit a two-run homer, Mike Trout drove in two runs and the Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Wednesday.

Trout’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning brought home Bryce Teodosio to give the Angels a 4-3 lead. Teodosio tripled off the top of the center-field wall, over the head of James Outman.

Trout also hit an RBI single in the third and scored on Neto’s homer off starter Taj Bradley to put the Angels ahead 3-1. It was Neto’s 26th home run of the year.

Advertisement

Byron Buxton tied it with a two-run shot in the sixth, his 31st homer this season.

Outman also homered, doubled and made a pair of leaping catches for the Twins. But they fell to 64-82 and were assured their first losing record since 2022.

Robert Stephenson (2-0), the fifth Angels reliever, got one out for the win. Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth to earn his 27th save.

Cole Sands (3-4) took the loss.

Bradley gave up three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five.

Key moment

Teodosio’s leadoff triple in the eighth was hit over the head of Outman, who made leaping catches in the fifth and sixth. Outman hit a double in the top of the eighth that Teodosio could not see in center field.

Advertisement

Key stat

Minnesota stranded 11 baserunners and went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Angels right-hander José Soriano (10-10, 4.07) is scheduled to start Thursday night in Seattle.