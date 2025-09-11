Mike Trout hits career home run No. 399 in Angels’ walk-off loss to Mariners

Angels star Mike Trout hits a solo home run in the fifth inning of a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Rookie pinch-hitter Harry Ford drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 7-6 on Thursday night to move into a tie with Houston atop the AL West.

It was the second straight walk-off victory in extra innings for the Mariners, who extended their win streak to six games. Leo Rivas hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning Wednesday night to complete a series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Seattle became the first team to play consecutive games that lasted at least 12 innings since Major League Baseball introduced the automatic runner for extra innings in 2020.

Mike Trout launched his 399th career home run for the Angels, tying it 4-4 in the fifth inning after they fell behind 4-0 in the second.

J.P. Crawford had three RBIs for the Mariners, including a tying single in the 11th.