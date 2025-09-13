Angels strike out 16 times and drop series in loss to Seattle Mariners

Angels starting pitcher Mitch Farris stands on the mound after giving up a home run to Seattle’s J.P. Crawford in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 5-3 loss Saturday night.

Bryan Woo struck out a career-high 13, J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 5-3 on Saturday night to stay tied with Houston atop the AL West with their eighth straight win.

Matt Brash worked the ninth inning for his fourth save, allowing a solo home run to Taylor Ward.

Woo (14-7) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one. He has pitched five innings or more in 31 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the AL.

Woo surrendered Jo Adell’s 36th homer and an RBI single by Bryce Teodosio in the second inning, then retired the next 13 batters he faced. The Angels struck out 16 times total.

Seattle scored early against Angels starter Mitch Farris (1-1), who lasted only four innings, yielding five runs on five hits, walking four and striking out seven. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the first, and Crawford hit his 10th homer of the year in the fourth.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery was away for a funeral so Ryan Goins was the acting manager for Saturday’s game.

Seattle holds the second AL wild-card spot in a tie with the Boston Red Sox.

Key moment: Josh Naylor worked an 11-pitch at-bat against Chase Silseth in the fifth, concluding with a two-run single to extend Seattle’s lead 5-2.

Key stat: Polanco’s two-run double in the first inning was his eighth straight game with an extra base hit. It’s the longest streak by a Mariner this season.

Up next: Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-9, 4.58) faces Seattle RHP George Kirby (8-7, 4.56) Sunday in the series finale.