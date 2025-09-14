Angels are swept by Mariners, will not post winning record for 10th consecutive season
SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh tied Mickey Mantle’s season record for most home runs by a switch hitter with his 54th, and the Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to nine by routing the Angels 11-2 Sunday to take sole possession of the AL West lead for the first time since June.
With the loss, the Angels will finish the year without a winning record for the 10th consecutive season.
George Kirby matched his career high with 14 strikeouts as the Mariners completed a four-game sweep and won for the 20th time in their last 23 home games.
Bryan Woo strikes out 13 batters and J.P. Crawford hits a go-ahead homer as the Seattle Mariners defeat the Angels 5-3 for their eighth straight win.
Jorge Polanco had three doubles and has doubles in seven straight games, tying the Mariners record.
Seattle (82-68) moved one game ahead of Houston (81-69) at the top of the division, winning nine in a row for the first time since a 14-game streak from July 2-17, 2022, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Mariners had not been alone in first place since before play on June 3.
Kirby (9-7) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, walking none and leaving after 101 pitches. He also struck out 14 Angels on June 8 in Los Angeles.
Batting left-handed in the first inning, Raleigh had a first-pitch homer to left-center off Kyle Hendricks for a 2-0 lead. Mantle hit his 54 homers for the 1961 New York Yankees. Raleigh’s homer was his record-setting 43rd homer this season as a catcher, one more than Atlanta’s Javy López in 2003.
Hendricks (7-10) gave up nine runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Mariners third baseman Yoán Moncada left in the middle of the fifth inning because of a sore left ankle.
Christian Moore and Oswald Peraza hit solo homers for the Angels. Denzer Guzmán got his first two big league hits.
Up next for Angels: RHP Caden Dana (4-2, 6.32 ERA) starts Tuesday at Milwaukee, which sends RHP Freddy Peralta (16-6, 2.69) to the mound.
