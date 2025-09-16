Angels fall to Brewers, ensuring their 10th consecutive losing season

Brice Turang of the Brewers slides home with a run in front of Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe in the seventh inning.

All-Star Freddy Peralta gave up two hits, struck out 10 and won his NL-leading 17th game, Christian Yelich hit his 29th homer and drove in three runs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Angels 9-2 on Tuesday night.

The Angels’ defeat ensured their 10th consecutive losing season, a franchise record. Their playoff drought is at 11 years.

Peralta (17-6) extended his career-high in wins and tied the New York Yankees Max Fried for tops in the majors in victories. Peralta also tied the franchise record set by Zach Davies in 2017.

Peralta gave up one run and two hits over six innings and walked two. The only hiccups were Carter Kieboom’s bloop single and Denzer Guzman’s first career home run.

Peralta had plenty of support in his 31st start of the season.

Yelich did the heavy lifting, but Sal Frelick hit a sacrifice fly, Caleb Durbin, Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio each drove in a run and William Contreras singled home two more.

Christian Moore added a solo shot off Grant Anderson in the seventh.

Angels starter Caden Dana (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Kieboom made his Angels debut at first base, returning to the majors for the first time since Oct. 1, 2023, while with Washington.

The Angels selected Kieboom’s contract before the game and placed shortstop Zach Neto (left hand strain) on the 10-day injured list.

Key moment

Yelich hit his 29th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth. He had an RBI double in the first.

Key stat

Peralta struck out the side in the first, second and sixth and tallied at least 10 strikeouts for the 15th time in his career and first this season.

Up next

José Soriano (10-10, 4.13 ERA) starts for the Angels against Brandon Woodruff (6-2, 3.32) and the Brewers.

