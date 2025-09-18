Breaking News
Angels

Angels continue to struggle, falling to Brewers for their seventh straight loss

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game.
Angels star Mike Trout hits a single in the sixth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Associated Press
  • The Angels fell to Milwaukee 5-2 for their seventh consecutive loss as the Brewers completed a three-game sweep.
  • Christian Yelich reached 100 RBIs for the first time since his 2018 MVP season, going two for four in the victory.
  • Milwaukee reduced its magic number to four for clinching the NL Central division title.

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich went two for four and reached 100 RBIs for the season as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Angels 5-2 on Thursday night.

Yelich doubled home Brice Turang as part of the Brewers’ three-run outburst in the seventh inning that broke a 2-2 tie. This marks Yelich’s first 100-RBI season since 2018, when he had 110 and was named the NL MVP.

The Brewers completed a three-game sweep and reduced their magic number for clinching the NL Central to four. The Angels have lost seven straight.

Milwaukee’s Quinn Priester struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and didn’t allow a baserunner until the fifth inning, when Jo Adell drew a leadoff walk and Luis Rengifo homered. Those were the only runs allowed by Priester, who struck out 10 and gave up three hits and two walks in 5⅔ innings.

Priester has won a Brewers-record 12 straight decisions. He left this game with Milwaukee trailing 2-1, but the Brewers rallied after his departure.

Milwaukee tied it in the sixth when Caleb Durbin greeted José Fermín with a two-out single that scored Yelich.

Jackson Chourio led off the seventh with a ground-rule double off Luis García (2-2) and scored the go-ahead run on Turang’s single. After Yelich doubled home Turang, William Contreras came home on Andrew Vaughn’s sacrifice fly.

Aaron Ashby (4-2) struck out three in 1⅓ scoreless innings to get the win. Jared Koenig worked the ninth for his second save in four opportunities.

Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs over 5⅔ innings.

Key moments: With runners on third and second, Milwaukee’s Blake Perkins made a diving catch of Chris Taylor’s drive to the center-field warning track in the seventh to keep the score tied 2-2. The Angels had runners on the corners with one out in the eighth, but Abner Uribe struck out Rengifo and Yoán Moncada to end the threat.

Key stat: The Brewers have won the last 19 games that Priester pitched, a stretch that includes 16 starts and three games in which he followed an opener.

Up next: The Angels head to Colorado. Friday’s scheduled starters are Mitch Farris (1-1, 4.80 ERA) for the Angels and Bradley Blalock (1-5, 9.00) for the Rockies.

