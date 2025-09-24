Kenley Jansen gets 475th save as Angels defeat the Royals

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Taylor Ward homered, Kenley Jansen earned his 475th career save and the Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Wednesday night to avoid a series sweep.

Only four pitchers have at least 475 saves: Jansen, Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478).

Yusei Kikuchi (7-11) gave up just one hit while striking out six over five innings. He was removed with a left forearm cramp before the sixth. Jansen struck out two in the ninth for his 28th save of the season.

Luis Rengifo doubled and scored on Oswald Peraza’s groundout in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Ward added a 320-foot solo home run in the third to became one of just three MLB players this season with at least 35 homers, 100 RBIs and 30 doubles.

Royals’ starter Stephen Kolek (5-7) went six innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out two. In the fourth, Kolek tried to cut down Peraza at second, but his throw sailed wide of second baseman Jonathan India, allowing Peraza to score for a 3-0 lead.

Randal Grichuk’s homer in the fifth was the only hit given up Kikuchi.

Carter Jensen scored to bring the Royals within a run of Los Angeles in the seventh inning.

The Angels entered the night with the worst save percentage (51%) in the majors and the highest bullpen ERA in the AL at 4.87. They won for just the second time in their last 12 games.

Key moment

Second baseman Christian Moore laid out for a diving stop, then fired to first for the third out of the seventh, preserving the Angels’ 3–2 lead.

Key stat

The Royals came into the night averaging the third-fewest team errors per game in the majors (0.37), but had three against the Angels.

Up next

Mitch Farris (1-2, 6.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Angels while Michael Lorenzen (6-11, 4.70) gets the start for the Royals in a series-closing matchup Thursday.