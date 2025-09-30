Here’s how little Anaheim’s share of Angels ticket revenue was worth this year

The Angels struggled struggled on the field and at the ticket booth this season, and it’ll affect the city of Anaheim’s ability to remedy an estimated $64 million budget deficit.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The city of Anaheim faces an annual deficit projected at $64 million, so every little bit helps. And, because of the Angels’ poor play, that is exactly what the city got in ticket revenue from its hometown baseball team this year: just a little bit.

Until Sunday, in fact, the city did not know for certain that it would get even a penny in ticket revenue.

As part of their lease to play in the city-owned stadium, the Angels are required to pay the city $2 for every ticket sold beyond 2.6 million. On Sunday, the final day of the regular season, the last-place Angels topped that threshold by 15,506. The payment to Anaheim: $31,012.

Advertisement

In better times — amid a run of six postseason appearances in eight years — the city received more than $1 million annually in ticket revenue. The high point: $1,613,580 in 2006, when the team sold a record 3,406,790 tickets.

Voices Shaikin: The Angels finished in last place again. How does owner Arte Moreno plan to fix it? The Angels finished in last place in consecutive years for the first time in 50 years on the heels of setting a franchise record for losses in 2024. What can be done?

Although major league teams do not disclose their financial data, Forbes estimated the Angels generated $120 million in ticket revenue last year. The Angels sold 2.58 million tickets last year, so the city received none of that revenue.

When the city and the Walt Disney Co. — then the owner of the Angels — agreed on that stadium lease in 1996, the 2.6 million figure was largely aspirational. The Angels sold 1.8 million tickets that year. In the previous 30 seasons playing in the stadium, the Angels’ attendance had topped 2.6 million only four times.

Advertisement

In 2003, however, Arte Moreno bought the Angels from Disney, inheriting a Cinderella World Series championship team and fortifying it with premier free agents, including Hall of Famer outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and star pitcher Bartolo Colon.

The city first received ticket revenue that year, when the Angels’ attendance shot past 2.6 million and topped 3 million. Under Moreno’s ownership, the Angels won five division championships in the next six years and sold more than 3 million tickets every year from 2003-2019.

The Angels have not made a postseason appearance in 11 years — the longest drought in the major leagues — and have not posted a winning record in 10 years. Attendance dropped sharply after the pandemic, and Anaheim has received a share of the Angels’ ticket revenue only twice in the past six years: this year, and $81,150 in 2023.

Advertisement

The city does receive revenue from parking and other stadium events, but only after certain thresholds have been reached. Under the lease, ticket sales are the primary driver of city revenue.

The Angels pay no rent under their lease, since Disney paid all but $20 million of a $117-million stadium renovation. The city said it would make its money back from development of the parking lots around the stadium, which has not happened in the three decades since the lease took effect.

Sports A gondola to Dodger Stadium? How about a gondola to the Big A? Anaheim has explored how to connect its two main visitor hubs along Katella Avenue, with Disneyland and the Anaheim Convention Center about three miles west of Angel Stadium and Honda Center.

Moreno twice has agreed to deals in which he would own the stadium and develop the land around it, but the city backed away both times: in 2014, after then-mayor Tom Tait objected to leasing the land to Moreno for $1 per year; and in 2022, after the FBI taped then-mayor Harry Sidhu saying he would ram a deal through and ask the Angels for a million-dollar contribution in return. (Sidhu was sentenced to prison last March, after signing a plea agreement that specified he had leaked confidential negotiating information to the Angels. The government has not alleged the Angels did anything wrong.)

In April, current mayor Ashleigh Aitken invited Moreno for a new round of discussions. He made no commitment, and the city subsequently decided to put any talks on hold until the completion of a property assessment designed to determine how many hundreds of millions of dollars would be needed to keep the 1966 stadium viable for decades to come. That study is expected to be concluded next year.

In January, the Angels exercised an option to extend their stadium lease through 2032. They have two other options to extend the lease if they wish: one through 2035, the other through 2038.

