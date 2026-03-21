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Angels

Angels release utilityman Chris Taylor, reliever Hunter Strickland

The Angels' Chris Taylor runs toward second base after hitting a triple against the Padres during spring training on March 10
The Angels’ Chris Taylor runs toward second base after hitting a triple against the Padres in a spring training game on March 10.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
Associated Press

The Angels released utilityman Chris Taylor and right-handed pitcher Hunter Strickland from their minor league contracts on Saturday.

Taylor, 35, hit .186 with a .256 on-base percentage, two homers, 12 RBIs and two steals in a combined 58 games with the Dodgers and Angels last season.

He batted .248 with a .327 on-base percentage, 110 homers and 443 RBIs during a 12-year career. Taylor made the NL All-Star team while playing for the Dodgers in 2021.

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Strickland, 37, went 1-2 with a 3.27 ERA and one save in 19 relief appearances for the Angels last season. He has a 26-25 record with a 3.39 ERA and 30 saves in 499 career major league appearances, all in relief.
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