Mike Trout homers again to help propel Angels to another win over Astros

Angels star Mike Trout hits a home run during the fifth inning of a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday.

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Mike Trout, Josh Lowe and Zach Neto hit home runs and the Angels beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Friday night.

In his second game with the Angels, Lowe broke a 1-1 tie in the second when he hit a first-pitch fastball from Mike Burrows for a three-run homer. Lowe was acquired by the Angels in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 16.

Trout’s fifth inning solo home run was part of a three-hit game, and it marks the first time in his 16-year major league career that he’s gone deep in his first two games of a season.

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Neto added a solo shot leading off the ninth inning for his second extra base hit of the night.

The long balls were in support of an Angels staff led by Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed two runs on eight hits over 4⅓ innings. The bullpen quartet of Chase Silseth, Ryan Zeferjahn (1-0), Sam Bachman and Jordan Romano combined for 4⅔ scoreless innings.

Burrows (0-1), who was making his Astros debut after he was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Dec. 19, surrendered five runs on nine hits over 5⅔ innings. He struck out six.

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Yordan Alvarez hit a home run for the Astros, while Carlos Correa went two for three with a walk.

Jeremy Peña, who missed Thursday’s season opener, had two hits, a stolen base and scored a run.

The Angels are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2007. The Astros have started 0-2 for the second time in three seasons under manager Joe Espada.

Up next: Astros RHP Cristian Javier faces Angels LHP Reid Detmers when the series continues Saturday.