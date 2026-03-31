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Angels

José Soriano’s strong start leads Angels to shutout win over Cubs

Angels starter José Soriano delivers in the fourth inning of a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Angels starter José Soriano delivers in the fourth inning of a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.
(Zoe Davis / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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CHICAGO — José Soriano pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings for the second time in two starts, and the Angels beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run single with two outs in the sixth against reliever Phil Maton (0-1), and that was all Soriano (2-0) needed on a cold and windy night at Wrigley Field.

The 27-year-old right-hander threw 90 pitches, striking out four and walking two. He was coming off a terrific performance in the Angels’ 3-0 win at Houston on opening day.

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Chase Silseth pitched around a single by Nico Hoerner and walk to Moisés Ballesteros in the seventh. Drew Pomeranz worked 1⅓ innings against his former team, and Jordan Romano got two outs for his second save.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Johnson (32) pitches against the Chicago Cubs.

Angels

Ryan Johnson struggles in his first career start in Angels’ loss to Cubs

Edward Cabrera pitches six shutout innings and Ian Happ hits a solo homer for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-2 win. Mike Trout goes hitless for the Angels.

Romano walked Dansby Swanson before striking out pinch-hitter Michael Conforto to end it as the Angels ended a three-game skid.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon gave up two hits over 4⅔ innings in his season debut. The veteran right-hander exited after intentionally walking Mike Trout to load the bases.

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Hoby Milner retired Nolan Schanuel on a grounder, ending that threat. But after wasting a big opportunity in the fifth, the Angels broke through in the sixth.

They had runners on second and third with two outs when O’Hoppe hit a one-hopper off third baseman Alex Bregman’s glove for a two-run single.

Up next: Left-handers Matthew Boyd (0-1) and Yusei Kikuchi (0-0) start the finale of the three-game series. Boyd, an All-Star last season, got tagged for six runs over 3⅔ innings in Chicago’s season-opening loss to Washington. Kikuchi allowed two runs over 4⅓ innings Friday in the Angels’ win at Houston.

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