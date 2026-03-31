José Soriano’s strong start leads Angels to shutout win over Cubs
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CHICAGO — José Soriano pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings for the second time in two starts, and the Angels beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Tuesday night.
Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run single with two outs in the sixth against reliever Phil Maton (0-1), and that was all Soriano (2-0) needed on a cold and windy night at Wrigley Field.
The 27-year-old right-hander threw 90 pitches, striking out four and walking two. He was coming off a terrific performance in the Angels’ 3-0 win at Houston on opening day.
Chase Silseth pitched around a single by Nico Hoerner and walk to Moisés Ballesteros in the seventh. Drew Pomeranz worked 1⅓ innings against his former team, and Jordan Romano got two outs for his second save.
Edward Cabrera pitches six shutout innings and Ian Happ hits a solo homer for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-2 win. Mike Trout goes hitless for the Angels.
Romano walked Dansby Swanson before striking out pinch-hitter Michael Conforto to end it as the Angels ended a three-game skid.
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon gave up two hits over 4⅔ innings in his season debut. The veteran right-hander exited after intentionally walking Mike Trout to load the bases.
Hoby Milner retired Nolan Schanuel on a grounder, ending that threat. But after wasting a big opportunity in the fifth, the Angels broke through in the sixth.
They had runners on second and third with two outs when O’Hoppe hit a one-hopper off third baseman Alex Bregman’s glove for a two-run single.
Up next: Left-handers Matthew Boyd (0-1) and Yusei Kikuchi (0-0) start the finale of the three-game series. Boyd, an All-Star last season, got tagged for six runs over 3⅔ innings in Chicago’s season-opening loss to Washington. Kikuchi allowed two runs over 4⅓ innings Friday in the Angels’ win at Houston.