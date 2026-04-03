Angels muster only one hit over 10-inning loss to Seattle in home opener

Seattle’s Luke Raley scores in front of Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe on a triple by Cole Young in the 10th inning of the Angels’ 3-1 loss Friday at Angel Stadium.

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The Angels’ offense was stifled in a 10-inning, 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners during their home opener Friday night in front of 44,931 fans at Angel Stadium.

In a scoreless game in the 10th inning, Seattle’s Cole Young tripled to the right-field corner off Angels reliever Brent Suter that scored Luke Raley from second base. Two outs later, Suter intentionally walked Julio Rodríguez. Josh Naylor singled in two more runs to make it 3-0.

Jorge Soler drove in Mike Trout on a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the 10th, but that was all the Angels (3-5) could muster after Seattle held them to just one hit and retired the final 21 Angels batters.

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Mariners starter Bryan Woo gave up that one hit, struck out six and walked one over seven strong innings. Seattle relievers Matt Brash, Andres Muñoz and Gabe Speier were just as dominant, combining for six strikeouts and no walks over three no-hit innings.

“[Woo] is one of the best starters in the league. He was on his game tonight,” Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said. “He pitched well and when a guy like that pitches well you just got to do your best in battle and I feel like our guys were battling, just couldn’t muster anything up.”

Angels Five-run third inning sinks Angels in series finale loss to Cubs Zach Neto had two of the Angels’ four hits, and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi was charged with five runs and six hits while pitching into the sixth inning.

Angels starter Reid Detmers also had a strong game, giving up three hits, with four strikeouts and four walks over 6⅔ innings.

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“It was a well-fought game and obviously we didn’t come out on the winning side, but we’ll go get them tomorrow,” Detmers said.

Suzuki thought Detmers was in control and executed pitches well. He was getting ahead in the count of batters and putting them away, while also inducing soft contact, which allowed him to go deep into the game.

“He pitched his butt off,” Suzuki said. “It was nice to see him rebound from the last one and really have a good start.”

In the first inning, Trout stared down Woo before taking first base after a sinker hit the star outfielder’s left shoulder. The blow came after the right-hander threw a four-seam fastball that nearly hit Trout’s face.

“Any time you get thrown up-and-in and then you get hit on the next pitch, you’re gonna be upset,” Trout said.

Angels star Mike Trout is hit by a pitch during the first inning Friday against the Mariners. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

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The first hit came in the bottom of the third after Oswald Peraza sent a bloop single to right field. Woo cleared the base paths after picking off the runner for the second out of the inning. Zach Neto grounded out to stop the Angels’ offense.

Detmers threw a fastball behind Rodríguez to open the top of the fourth inning. The outfielder stared down the left-hander and later grounded out to first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Seattle threatened to break the tie after Naylor reached first and Randy Arozarena followed with a single to right field.

Neto threw out Brendan Donovan at third to record the second out and Detmers struck out J.P. Crawford to end the inning.

Trout almost ended the pitchers’ duel in the bottom of the sixth inning after sharply hitting a fly ball to left field but Arozarena tracked it down.

“I thought I got enough, for sure,” he said. “I hit it off the end a little bit but I thought I got enough — it is what it is.”

Suzuki also believed Trout hit the ball hard enough for a home run.

“I didn’t really see what the exit [velocity] or anything like that was, but I thought it came off his bat pretty well,” Suzuki said. “Obviously the wind kind of hung it up there, but I thought it was a great pass.”

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After a one-out walk to Crawford in the top of the seventh, Detmers picked off the runner but gave up a single to Victor Robles. The hit concluded his night after 104 pitches. He walked off to a round of applause from the crowd, but he didn’t notice.

“I was in my zone, so I mean, it was a good game,” said Detmers, who lowered his ERA to 2.38.

Reliever Chase Silseth struck out Young to end the seventh.

In the eighth, Drew Pomeranz gave up a one-out walk to Cal Raleigh and a single to Rodriguez but retired Naylor and Arozarena on a fly ball and a groundball, respectively.

In the ninth, Jordan Romano threw a fastball that looked like it hit Leo Rivas, but the call was overturned after a challenge confirmed it hit the bat. The right-hander struck out Rivas and Crawford and got pinch-hitter Raley to line out.

With two outs and two strikes, Trout struck out to send the game to extra innings.