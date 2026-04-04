Jo Adell robs Mariners of three home runs in Angels’ victory

Angels right fielder Jo Adell robs Seattle’s J.P. Crawford of a potential home run during the ninth inning of the Angels’ 1-0 win Saturday night at Angel Stadium.

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You’ve done something special when Torii Hunter, a nine-time Gold Glove Award winner known for his acrobatic catches, calls what you just did “probably the greatest defensive game I’ve ever seen.”

That was the praise Hunter heaped on the Angels’ Jo Adell after the right fielder made three home run-robbing catches, the last a spectacular leaping grab while crashing into the seats near the right-field foul pole in the ninth inning of a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

“I’ve never seen three home run robberies in one game, and I’ve never seen a guy on the third one fall into the stands, catch the ball and keep his feet in like he’s a wide receiver,” said the 50-year-old Hunter, a special assistant to the general manager who watched the game from the bench. “I was jumping up and down. I almost passed out.”

Adell, who struggled on defense for several years before transforming into a Gold Glove finalist in 2024, leaped high above the yellow line on the wall in straight-way right field to deny Cal Raleigh of a solo homer in the first inning, and he made a nearly identical catch to deny Josh Naylor in the eighth.

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J.P. Crawford then led off the ninth with a drive toward the right-field corner, where Adell raced toward the ball, leaped to glove it, flipped over the low wall and fell into the first row of seats before holding his glove up to present the catch, which was upheld after a replay review.

“After the first one, I was pretty fired up,” Adell said. “When I got to the second one, which looked identical to the first, I thought, ‘Wow, my routes are on point tonight.’ The third one was just grit. Top of the ninth, you have to get it done. It was crazy.

“You just get there, then it’s decision-making. The ball was hit high enough to where I could get there. I watched it (into my glove), fell over and ended up in somebody’s lap. I don’t know who it was, but it was a softer landing than I expected. The fans were as fired up as me.”

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Jo Adell falls into the seats at Angel Stadium after robbing Seattle’s J.P. Crawford of a home run in the ninth inning Saturday. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

According to Inside Edge, Adell has 10 home run robberies since 2020, tied with Kyle Tucker of the Dodgers for the most in the big leagues. The outfielders with the most home run robberies in the entire 2025 season were Jacob Young of the Nationals and Fernando Tatis of the Padres, both of whom had four.

Adell was the first player in baseball history to rob three homers in one game since tracking began in 2004, according to Sports Info Solutions.

“It was like a movie scene,” Hunter said about Adell’s third catch. “It was like the music was playing, then he caught the ball, then he went down and we didn’t see him anymore. The music paused, he came up and said, ‘Yeah!’ I started cheering and almost blacked out.”

Angels right fielder Jo Adell celebrates with teammates after a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

Hunter, the former Minnesota Twins, Angels and Detroit Tigers star, has worked extensively with Adell on defense during the past few years. Adell famously had a ball squirt out of his glove and over the fence for a home run in Texas as a rookie in 2020.

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“His impact has been huge,” Adell said of Hunter. “It’s mental when you’re out there — it’s a mindset of going to get the baseball, being aggressive. Early, I was caught in between on some plays, and sometimes that happens.

“When you err on the side of being aggressive and trying to make the plays, you’d be surprised at how many plays you make. That’s the mindset Torii had all those years, winning all those Gold Gloves.”

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The Mariners were so impressed with Adell’s glove work that someone scrawled this message on a whiteboard in their Angel Stadium clubhouse before Sunday’s series finale: “Game plan — Don’t hit the ball to Joseph Adell.”

Adell’s birth name is actually Jordon, but point taken.

“You know, we’re still very, very early in the season,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said, when asked about the importance of keeping a light touch before such a frustrating loss. “We’ve got a long way to go, and that was something that’s probably never been done in a game before. So move on, and you flush it, and come back today.”